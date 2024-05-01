"Take my money"; "You deserve it bro" - Fans go gaga over Nike's latest Ronald Acuña Jr. themed collection, inspired by Braves star's heritage

As one of the most talented and beloved figures in the MLB, everything Ronald Acuña Jr. does is of interest, especially to Atlanta Braves fans. With player gear all the rage in the 2024 season, the uber-talented outfielder is bringing a new twist to his own collection available to fans.

The Alpha Huarache 4 Elite Ronald Acuña Jr. pays homage to the Venezuelan's roots, with Nike describing them as:

"From the Caribbean sunset-like color-shifting chrome plate and personal Acuña anecdotes dotted throughout, the cleats pay homage to Ronald’s roots."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to hit the comments section, with many clamoring for the gear:

Fans love Ronald Acuña Jr.'s collection

A small minority of fans, however, were less than impressed and wanted Acuña Jr. to focus more on the Braves than his merchandise. Acuña is amid something of a slump in 2024, hitting a .245 average this season (career average .290), but given his talents, that will likely end soon enough.

Looking at the NL East, Atlanta occupies first place with a 19-9 record, although they have little room for error with the Philadelphia Phillies just behind at 20-11. The good news for them is that even with Acuña not on top form, the team is still able to win games, but losing three of their last four is a concern.

Ronald Acuña Jr. needs a remarkable turnaround to hit 50-50 season goal

Given his accolades and stats, a lot is expected of Ronald Acuña Jr., and it's safe to say he hasn't quite hit the heights he had hoped in 2024. With 27 hits, 1 home run and 13 stolen bases, Acuña has a lot of work to do if he is to hit the target he revealed to GQ in the preseason.

While he noted it might not be in 2024, Acuña believes he can achieve a 50-50 season (50 home runs, 50 stolen bases):

“Something I’ve never put on myself is limits. I can’t promise you it’ll be this year or next year, but I believe I can attain a 50-50 season.

“When you are in the moment, your body just does what it wants,” says Acuña. “You show everyone the true you, and to be honest, you just don't care when the adrenaline is pumping."

With the Braves legitimate World Series challengers in 2024, they will be hoping Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a vein of form soon, and from there, you just never know.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback