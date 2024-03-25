"That locker is cursed" - Dodgers fans react to Shohei Ohtani reportedly using Julio Urias' old locker amid gambling investigation

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been topping the MLB headlines since his name came up in a federal investigation on an illegal bookmaker from Orange County.

His former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Dodgers after Ohtani's attorney reported that the two-time MVP was a victim of "massive theft." Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times reported that Ohtani was assigned Julio Urias' old locker at Dodger Stadium.

Urias is also entangled in alleged domestic violence, which has kept him away from the major league mound.

Fans took the news as an opportunity to find the funny side of the betting allegations against Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter. They linked the connection between Ohtani, the locker and Urias as the breeding ground for controversies (pun intended).

"Its cursed," one fan said.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Fitting how they both can’t stop themselves from breaking the law," another fan said.

"That locker is cursed," another user quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Shohei Ohtani to address media on Monday, Dave Roberts says it will bring "a lot of clarity"

Shohei Ohtani will address the media on Monday for the first time following betting and theft allegations concerning his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. There's a lot left to be clarified, so Ohtani's address should do that.

Manager Dave Roberts also feels it's the "right thing to do."

"I’m happy he’s going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity," Roberts said.

“I think that he’s had one-off conversations with players,” Roberts added.

Roberts also mentioned that he checked up on Ohtani to see if he's doing fine and if it's business as usual with him.

“The mood in the room is get ready for baseball because I don’t hear a lot of conversations and speculation,” Roberts said. “That’s why I think tomorrow is going to be good for everyone.”

The Internal Revenue System has confirmed the reports of a criminal investigation into Ippei Mizuhara and illegal bookmaker Matthew Boyer. Ohtani's Monday press conference is expected to shed more light on what's going on.

