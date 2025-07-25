"That's beautiful" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to sister Julz and her girlfriend Hayden Sample winning giveaway rings

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to a cute video of her sister, Julz Dunne, and her girlfriend, Hayden Sample, on Friday.The video in question was posted by Julz on Instagram. In the clip, she and her partner celebrated winning a pair of rings via a giveaway by popular jewelery brand Lagos.&quot;Ring Season 💍 Thank you!!!&quot; Julz Dunne captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments, Olivia paid Julz and Hayden a compliment.&quot;That’s beautiful&quot; Dunne commented.Screenshot of Olivia's comment on her sister, Julz's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@julzdunne)Just like Olivia, Julz also attended Louisiana State University, graduating from the Honors College in May of 2023.Both sisters were student athletes in high school, with Julz playing softball while Olivia made a name for herself as a gymnast. Unlike her younger sister, however, Julz Dunne did not choose to pursue her sport at the collegiate level.As Olivia Dunne gained popularity on social media, Julz also came into the limelight. Apart from their individual profiles, the sisters also run a shared account named &quot;Forgotten Siblings&quot; on TikTok, which has over 458,000 followers.Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne turn heads at the 2025 All-Star game red carpetPaul Skenes deservedly earned himself his second consecutive All-Star selection earlier this year.He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, during the festivities in Atlanta,. On July 16, Dunne took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into her second All-Star Game outing.&quot;Had to come back for seconds😼 #yr2 #ASG2025&quot; Dunne captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs it turned out, Skenes was entrusted with starting the big game for the NL, and he rose to the occasion, pitching a perfect first inning, striking out two out of the three batters he faced. He would ultimately end up on the winning side after a rollercoaster of a game, which was decided by the first-ever home run swing-off in All-Star Game history.