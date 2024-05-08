“That swing is glorious” – Braves fans ecstatic as Jarred Kelenic hits first home run with new club following offseason deal 

In December, the Atlanta Braves acquired Jarred Kelenic in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The move added another outfielder to the mix and one of the best lefty on lefty hitters in the game.

After 27 starts, Kelenic finally launched his first home run with his new club. It was a two-run home run that he launched in the bottom of the third inning off Boston Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it was his first home run for Atlanta, it was the 33rd home run of his career. He still has quite a bit of work to do if he wants to catch up to the impressive 17 home runs he hit as a rookie.

Now that he has gotten the monkey off his back, Kelenic could explode at the plate. All it often takes is one home run to start a hot streak in this league:

"That swing is glorious" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"The dam has been broken. Let the flood of HRs commence" - posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Welcome to the Chop House" - posted another.

Atlanta fans could not be happier to see Kelenic blast his first home run with the club. Fans expect that it could be the first of many:

"HE HAS ARRIVED," said another fan.

"MY LEFT FIELDER," said another fan.

"He's getting hot ladies and gentleman!" said another.

The home run also ended Kelenic's 0-for-11 streak at the plate during his last four games. Do not be surprised if he turns it up following Tuesday's game.

Braves could use more than just Jarred Kelenic getting hot at the plate

Atlanta Braves - Jarred Kelenic (Image via USA Today)

The Braves have been one of the league's most dominant teams over the last several years. They have won the National League East every year since the 2018 season.

However, this year, they have gotten off to a bit of a shaky start. They currently sit six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who sit atop the division.

While it is great to see Jarred Kelenic slug his first home run as a Brave, others are having problems at the plate. Ronald Acuna Jr. has also had a slow start to the season after winning his first-ever NL MVP Award in 2023.

Braves fans will be hoping Acuna can pick it up soon, as the Phillies are starting to distance themselves in the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback