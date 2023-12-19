“The legacy continues!!” “Sending our love to you all” - Dodgers fans shower love on Jason Heyward and his wife as they welcome new member

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward and his wife, Vedrana, are delighted to have welcomed a baby in the lead-up to Christmas. With the holiday season here, the Heywards have a lovely addition to their family to make this Christmas even more special.

Heyward and his wife announced the news on Instagram:

"Slaš Heyward ⚡️💙 December 1, 2023"

Fans were quick to shower the comment section with love and admiration for the family.

Dodgers fans shower love on Jason Heyward and his wife, Vedrana

The Los Angeles Dodgers shared a photo of the family on Facebook, along with the caption:

"Newest Dodger, Slaš Heyward. Congratulations Vee and Jason!"

With Christmas less than a week away and family and friends eager to meet baby Slaš, it's going to be a very busy time in the Heyward household.

Jason Heyward re-signs with the LA Dodgers on a 1-year deal

About two weeks ago, Jason Heyward and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal that will see the outfielder stay for at least the 2024 season. Heyward had a decent 2023 season in LA. In 124 games, he batted .269 with 15 homers and 40 RBIs.

Given the Dodgers' recent flurry of activity, next year could be huge for the franchise. Since re-signing Heyward, the Dodgers agreed to a 10-year deal with Shohei Ohtani for $700 million, ($680 million of which will be deferred for 10 years) and traded for Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow was part of a deal that saw him and Manuel Margot join LA and Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca join the Tampa Bay Rays.

These two moves have certainly added strength to the Dodgers roster, and LA doesn't appear to be finished just yet, as it is also being linked to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Jason Heyward, now 34, is set to enter his 15th MLB season and has a .258 career batting average, to go along with 174 home runs and 681 RBIs. With a new addition to the family and a very bright 2024 ahead of him, Heyward will doubtless be brimming with festive cheer.

