"The new Jurickson Profar?", "Dallas Cowboys of MLB" - Fans react to Padres acquiring 5x Gold Glove-winning All-Star slugger

The San Diego Padres benefited greatly from an excellent campaign from Jurickson Profar, but they lost the outfielder to the Atlanta Braves in free agency last month. The Padres have reportedly reached an agreement with five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward to fill out that hole in their roster for the upcoming campaign.

MLB fans offered their reactions to the news on social media. Some wondered whether Jason Heyward could prove to be another great bargain like Jurickson Profar was last season, while a few others compared the underachieving organization to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Heyward had a solid 2023 campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was released by the Chicago Cubs in the previous season. However, he struggled at the plate last year and lost his spot on the roster before being picked by the Houston Astros. Heyward helped the Astros win the division title and became a free agent after the team was eliminated in the postseason.

The fans offered their judgments about the acquisition on X.

"The new Jurickson Profar?" wondered one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Dallas Cowboys of MLB," replied another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Celtics Shaq," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

The light-hearted comments from the fans continued to pour in on X.

"Pads going all in this offseason," joked one fan.

"He should just retire," another fan posted.

Heyward batted .211/.288/.412 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 87 games for the Dodgers and the Astros last year.

Padres also sign Connor Joe in free agent market

Connor Joe has reportedly agreed to a deal to join his hometown team (Image Source: IMAGN)

Until Friday, the San Diego Padres had not made any notable additions in this offseason, but they have managed to sign two veterans on the same night. The Padres had reportedly signed an agreement with first baseman and outfielder Connor Joe just hours before adding Jason Heyward to their roster.

Connor Joe had spent the last couple of seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He posted a .228/.320/.368 slash line last year with nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 92. Joe was non-tendered by the Pirates at the end of the season, thereby making him a free agent.

Connor Joe is a native of San Diego. He played college baseball for the University of San Diego and was also selected by the Padres as the 39th overall pick of the 2014 MLB Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback