"They are bullies, both of them" - Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez breaks down Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes' elite game

When Pedro Martinez calls a pitcher a &quot;bully,&quot; he means it as a badge of honor. In a recent breakdown, the Red Sox legend praised Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers ace, and Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates phenom, for their fearlessness on the mound, calling them aggressive and determined.Both pitchers have been bamboozling sluggers at home plate since last season, garnering huge praise from fans and analysts. Martinez, a three-time Cy Young winner, has also been paying close attention to Skubal and Skenes' game.Martinez shared his thoughts about the Tigers and Pirates aces during his appearance on the &quot;6-1-1&quot; podcast on Monday.“Well, I love everything he (Skubal) does,&quot; Martinez said (Timestamp: 0:56). &quot;But the first thing that makes these kids (Skubal and Skenes) special is determination. Both of them have it. They don't have the experience I probably had when I won my Cy Youngs, but they're getting it. And they're bullies, both of them.&quot;They attack the strike zone, and they're not afraid, and they are starting to kind of build the plan that I learned how to, you know, I built myself when I was in baseball.&quot;Pedro Martinez also reflected on how these young stars are developing quickly in areas that took him years to master. He pointed out that both pitchers had already found specific preparations suited to their bodies to perform at the highest level every fifth day.Pedro Martinez predicts a Hall of Fame career for Tarik SkubalPedro Martinez didn’t hold back when assessing the future of Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. The Hall of Famer sees not only elite stuff but also elite preparation and physical maturity in both arms. Moreover, he believes Skubal is on the path to Cooperstown if they stay the course.&quot;They understand how to take care of their bodies,&quot; Martinez said (Timestamp: 2:36). &quot;Skenes has a program that's unlike nobody. Nobody does that. Only a big man like that has a program that he already figured out works for him.&quot;He then turned his attention to Skubal’s physicality and elite command on the mound. The Red Sox legend pointed out that Skubal is surprisingly flexible, considering his build is similar to that of an NFL linebacker.&quot;But how he manipulates the ball, how he understands his body to do the things he does to throw the changeup the way he does, is very unique,&quot; Martinez added. &quot;I don't know his program for sure, but I'm sure it's working. And if he continues to do that and stay strong and healthy, he's going to be a future Hall of Fame soon.&quot;Skubal is arguably the best pitcher right now in the MLB. As of now, Skubal is a huge betting favorite for winning the Cy Young Award in the American League. Skenes is a slight favorite in the National League.