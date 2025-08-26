"They're tough dudes, ultra competitive" - Jackson Holliday names two Orioles teammates he seeks mentorship from

Batting .246 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs so far, young Jackson Holliday has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise difficult season for the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite his undoubted quality, Holliday is still just 21 years old. The youngster welcomes any help he can get to further improve his game, in the form of advice from teammates more experienced than him.

Featuring on Monday's episode of the "Baseball Is Dead" podcast, Holliday revealed that Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg are two players whom he seeks mentorship from in the Orioles' clubhouse.

"I look at the guys in my clubhouse," Holliday said at 26:00. "We're in there everyday, grinding together. For me, it's guys like Gunnar [Henderson] or Westy (Jordan Westburg). Hard-nosed players that play the game the right way, they're good leaders in the clubhouse."

"So, for me, it's talking to guys like that, who you lean on when stuff gets tough, because they're tough dudes, ultra competitive. They're younger guys, but they've had good starts to their careers, and it's definitely helpful for me to talk to them and be around them. So, I'd say those two right now, Gunnar and Westy are great dudes to lean on."

Gunnar Henderson, 26 years old, and Jordan Westburg, 24, have already made a big impact early in their careers. Both were All-Stars last season, with Henderson finishing in the top five in MVP voting.

Jackson Holliday sheds light on his plans to continue improving

Selected as the first overall draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday came into the majors with high expectations. After a turbulent few months in the big leagues last year, the 21-year-old has upped his play this season.

In the same conversation on "Baseball is Dead," Jackson Holliday went on to share how he planned to continue improving as a player.

"I think I need to be more consistent," Holliday said at 28:28. "I know I've had some really good months, and some not so great months. Just being able to find that happy medium of being able to stick with my swing, it's crazy."

"Hitting can feel so great for a month and all of a sudden you're doing something completely different one day. So, I think just being able to find a consistent approach, swing, mindset, just trying to be as consistent as I can be."

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

As the Orioles hope to return to the playoffs next season, fans will be hoping Jackson Holliday can stick to his current mindset and continue improving his game.

