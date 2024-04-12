"They have a safe space to go" - Aaron Judge's wife Samantha on launching sensory room for fans with special needs at 'The Garden'

New York Yankees star couple Aaron Judge and wife Samantha inaugurated a sensory room at Madison Square Garden for guests with sensory processing needs.

The room is in partnership with Kulture City, in which Samantha serves as a board member. It's in line with other sensory rooms situated at Sphere and Radio City Music Hall as part of the MSG Family of Companies.

The Aaron & Samantha Judge Sensory Room, which is at the ninth-floor suite level, aims to help guests with sensory processing needs. If provides them an inclusive space with adjustable lighting, calming visuals and comfortable seating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just felt that every space should be sensory inclusive to allow families to some feel welcomed, feel like they have a safe place to go," Samantha said.

"We're just hoping now other families that usually are a little afraid to maybe go out and, you know, have those experiences, they can have those same experiences with their families. If it's their young kids, young adults, we just want them to enjoy this space and, you know, create memories like we have," Judge said at the event.

Hot Yankees deals with cold Aaron Judge; Aaron Boone is not "worried"

The Yankees have started the season on a high, winning their first four series despite their former MVP Aaron Judge struggling at the plate.

His struggle was evident, as he couldn't muster any runs in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Miami Marlins. A bases-loaded opportunity went begging as the former AL MVP went hitless in four plate appearances.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't too "worried" with Judge's hitting, saying "it's just a matter of time."

“I’ve talked about this a lot, hitting comes — it’s different every year. It’s fickle a little bit every year from great players like Aaron Judge to guys that are trying to get on the roster,” Boone said prior to the game.

“Sometimes it clicks in a week into spring training and you kind of got that feeling going right away. Sometimes it takes longer. There’s not always a rhyme or reason to it. So, could there be something to it? Maybe, but not necessarily. I mean, it wouldn’t surprise me if he would have come out and homered on Opening Day.”

Aaron Judge is only hitting .178, including eight hits, 14 walks and two home runs, with an OPS of .744.

“I feel like his at-bats have been really good. What was he on base four times [Tuesday] night? I think so. I’m not too worried about Aaron Judge," Boone added.

It may have been a slow start to the season, but if there's any one who can turn it around, it's Aaron Judge.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.