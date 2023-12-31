“This is f*****g pathetic” “Absolutely unconscionable” - Red Sox fans blast team over reportedly needing to shed payroll to pursue unnamed star

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in some unidentified star free agent, but they're having a few hangups in pursuing him. They were in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and have not really signed anyone of note yet, and they evidently want to do that.

However, according to beat reporter Chris Cotillo, the payroll they currently employ is making it very difficult to sign this unnamed free agent. They've apparently told the player they need to make some moves first.

Cotillo pondered what would happen after the Chris Sale trade, and he said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"According to a baseball source, the Red Sox have told at least one free agent target that they need to shed more payroll before pursuing him as aggressively as they want to."

They've also reportedly stated that free agent Jordan Montgomery might be too expensive for them to pursue. Fans were upset about that and they're upset about this as well.

Many fans now fear a Kenley Jansen trade is coming. The superstar reliever has been dependable, but he's marginally expensive. Other than him, Trevor Story and Rafael Devers are the only two large contracts on the books, and neither of them is going anywhere.

Boston Red Sox not looking to spend big money

The Boston Red Sox, despite being one of the most notable franchises and historically a big market, have not been spending too much lately. They didn't pay Xander Bogaerts and they traded Mookie Betts before they had to.

Evidently, they went into last year's spending period with a mandated budget of just $225 million, which was under the luxury tax. That mandate had to come from somewhere, which is why some fans want new ownership.

The Red Sox aren't spending much money

Nevertheless, it appears that they're trying to shuffle around contracts and clear up some money to get their team a new star player. Whether that's Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell or someone else remains to be seen, but it will require a balancing act to get them in Boston.

