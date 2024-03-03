"This is far from the truth" - Fans dismiss speculations of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's alleged marriage to AEW Women’s World Champion, Hikaru Shida 

Shohei Ohtani has been in the news every day since his free agency departure from the LA Angels.

Flash forward to now, and the LA Dodgers superstar has seen some life changes, like a $700 million contract and a wife. Ohtani took to Instagram earlier this week to announce his marriage, but the details on his wife were scarce.

While Ohtani said he would disclose more information in a press conference on Friday, his wife remains anonymous, and fans have been sleuthing to find out more.

Ohtani asked for respect and privacy, which was always going to be tough in the age of social media. Now, there are rumors that Ohtani's wife is three-time AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts, with many having doubts:

"No way this can be real."

Some noted that it doesn't fit Ohtani's vague description of a "normal Japanese woman."

Many were having doubts, as the sources named in the post have not broken the story nor commented on it:

Shohei Ohtani, 29, said that his wife is two years younger than him, and as Hikaru Shida is 35, it seems unlikely that they are married.

Overall, not many believed the rumor to be true. Larry Brown Sports went as far as to say that The Superkick "was trolling for clicks and got exactly what it wanted."

Ohtani will likely introduce his wife in due course, which obviously won't stop fans guessing until then.

Shohei Ohtani set to grace the cover of GQ Japan in April

In between his Dodgers Spring Training debut and marriage announcement, Shohei Ohtani also made headlines in Japan this week. He's set to grace the cover of GQ Japan's April edition.

"Shohei Ohtani is featured in the April 2024 edition of GQ Japan 🔥"

GQ's Jun Ishida discussed Ohatani's demeanor at the photo shoot and overall character, describing him as a gentleman. He wrote that many factors made Ohtani worthy of such a description, like his attitude, beliefs and unfazed appearance.

With Ohtani looking to focus on his married life and the upcoming 2024 MLB season, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers star can drown out the noise.

