“Mr. Ohtani worthy of being described as a gentleman” - GQ Japan's Jun Ishida praises Shohei Ohtani's demeanor during fashion shoot

Shohei Ohtani has had a very good few months. Beyond the accolades, mammoth LA Dodgers contract and upcoming MLB season, it's easy to forget the humility with which he conducts himself.

Ohtani recently announced to the world that he has married, and did so with his normal delicate grace, asking for privacy and respect during this time. While details on his marriage and wife are still somewhat shrouded in mystery, this displays the respect with which Ohtani treats the world.

With the eyes of the media on his every move this offseason, Shohei Ohtani is huge news and he is set to grace the cover of GQ Japan in April. Reflecting on Ohtani's demeanor during the photoshoot and in general, GQ's Jun Ishida writes:

"There are many factors that make Mr. Ohtani worthy of being described as a gentleman, such as his unshakeable beliefs and his attitude of continuing to take on challenges in the world that no one has ever reached before. But his unfazed appearance is also a timeless "gentleman," is also a necessary condition."

"Shohei Ohtani is featured in the April 2024 edition of GQ Japan 🔥" - Talkin' Baseball

Jun Ishida spoke to photographer Yusuke Abe and interviewer Kosuke Kawakami, who both noted Ohtani's quiet and calm demeanor.

Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement leaves millions experiencing 'Ohtani loss'

In the vast world of social media, where all news is reacted to with hyperbole, Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement sent ripples through the internet. While many were happy for the Dodgers superstar, others found themselves feeling somewhat bereft.

While perhaps not expecting to actually marry Ohtani, many received the news that this avenue was no longer open with a degree of mourning, known now as 'Ohtani loss.'

Shohei Ohtani is among the most beloved of Japan's athletes in 2024, with some comparing the adoration to the USA's love of prime Michael Jordan. Dodgers president Stan Kasten touched on this when speaking to reporters in January:

"People in Japan are telling me that Ohtani is bigger in Japan than [Michael] Jordan was here. His presence is extraordinary. I don’t know who you compare him to, Messi? His presence is extraordinary."

Details on Ohtani's marriage and significant other are currently at a minimum. However, with the media spotlight fixed on the LA Dodgers and in particular Ohtani, information will likely emerge in due course.

