"This feels like a dream. Even though it isn't" "best Friday ever" - Philadelphia Phillies fans go wild as Bryce Harper returns to the active roster

Philadelphia Phillies fans were greeted today with the official news of Bryce Harper's return to the team. Harper has been on the 60-day IL since breaking his left thumb when hit by a pitch on June 25.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL, optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL with a partial tear of his right patellar tendon. The Phillies have reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL, optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL with a partial tear of his right patellar tendon.

Bryce Harper was drilled on the hand by San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell. It only took Harper about two months to recover and rejoin his teammates. With the Phillies fighting for a Wild Card spot this year, Harper's quick recovery has fans going nuts.

Before going to the IL, Bryce Harper was having a fantastic year. Hitting .318 for the season with 15 home runs, he was voted an All-Star this year. This became his seventh All-Star selection of his career.

Eager to get back to his team, Harper shined in two Triple-A games with Lehigh Valley. The rehab stint was supposed to be longer than two games, but Harper hit two home runs and a double. Feeling ready, Harper talked it over with his manager and they agreed to end his rehab and bring him up this weekend.

The Phillies have played well this season. Sitting at 70-55 on the season, they are eight games back behind the Atlanta Braves for second place in the National League East. More importantly, Philadelphia currently holds a National League Wild Card spot.

Going 30-20 without Bryce Harper, the Phillies are getting Harper back at a key part of their season. Sitting eight games behind Atlanta, Philadelphia plays them seven times in the month of September. These games against Atlanta will be pivotal if they want to shake up the NL East.

Harper will bat cleanup tonight in the designated hitter role. As the Phillies take on the Pirates this weekend, Philadelphia wants to ease Harper back into the game. It will be a good series for Harper to get his timing back while facing MLB pitching.

As Bryce Harper returns to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup, pitcher Zack Wheeler hits the 15-day IL

While the Phillies are ecstatic for a Harper return, they're going to be without Zack Wheeler for some time. Zack Wheeler hit the 15-day IL with right forearm tendinitis. This is unfortunate as Wheeler was pitching well this year with a record of 11-7.

With news of Wheeler heading to the IL, Philadelphia will look toward pitchers like Aaron Nola and Noah Syndergaard to step up for the club.

