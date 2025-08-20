  • home icon
  "This generation's Tim Lincecum" - Mets legend gives scouting report on Canadian prospect

"This generation's Tim Lincecum" - Mets legend gives scouting report on Canadian prospect

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 20, 2025 23:30 GMT
Baseball - MLB - New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
Baseball - MLB - New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty

The New York Mets pitching staff might be getting a whole lot stronger soon, as Canadian prospect Jonah Tong continues to work himself up the farm system. Seen as one of the finest pitching prospects in his class, there is plenty of hype surrounding the 22-year-old.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Show" alongside insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Mets Hall of Famer Ron Darling provided a scouting report on the young righty. In doing so, Darling likened Tong to San Francisco Giants legend Tim Lincecum.

"I've seen [Jonah] Tong a few times. Tong is this generation's Tim Lincecum. A small-ish guy, with a whirlwind kind of wind-up and delivery, very difficult for the hitters to pick up. He's got everything you need, to be great," Ron Darling said [32:02]
Being compared to Tim Lincecum is certainly high praise for an up-and-coming talent like Jonah Tong. In ten seasons at the big league level, Lincecum enjoyed extraordinary success at Oracle Park, winning four All-Star selections, two NL Cy Young awards and three World Series titles, among other notable honors.

Top Mets prospect Jonah Tong looked impressive in his Triple-A debut on Saturday

Since being drafted in 2022, Jonah Tong has continued to impress in the minor leagues. Having shown his quality with the Florida Complex League Mets, St. Lucie and Brooklyn Cyclones in the past, Tong made his debut for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Facing the Rochester Red Wings, Jonah Tong pitched 5.2 innings, allowing zero earned runs, only three hits and striking out nine batters.

This latest start adds to the already impressive season Tong has been enjoying. For the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Syracuse, the youngster boasts a 9-5 record, along with a 1.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts for 2025 as a whole.

Fans will be quite excited to see Tong's progress, and will be backing him to continue working hard on his craft so he can realize his sky-high potential in the Mets' famous orange and blue for years to come.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
