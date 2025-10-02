"This is god's plan" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blends faith and family feel in Bo Bichette remarks

As game one of the Toronto Blue Jays' ALDS clash with either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox inches closer, all eyes are on Bo Bichette's fitness.
Batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, Bichette has played an extremely influential role in helping the Blue Jays win the AL East for the first time since 2015. However, the shorstop picked up a PCL strain in his left knee during a game agaisnt the Yankees on September 6, and has been out of action since.
On Wednesday, insider Keegan Matheson asked fellow Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about how he was feeling heading into the biggest series of the season with one of the team's best players potentially missing from the roster.
In his response, the Dominican maintained an optimistic outlook on an otherwise unfortunate situation.
"We miss him. He knows we miss him. This is God’s plan. Whatever God has for us, we’ve got to take. I hope we win this series and he comes back for the next one.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said
Blue Jays sportscaster explains how Blue Jays can soften the blow of Bo Bichette's absence by using their strength in depth
As his numbers indiciate, Bo Bichette has been one of the best players in his position in the big leagues this year. Though losing him at such an important time will definitely be a huge reason for concern for the Blue Jays, according to sportscaster Ben Shulman, the availability of quality players in reserve helps them somewhat mitigate the blow.
Shulman explained his thoughts on September 11's episode of "Blue Jays Today".
"He's a huge loss. Bo Bichette's one of the best players on the roster, there's no doubt about that. So, there is a lot that you lose without having him there. The only reason that I don't think it's a huge concern, is because they (Blue Jays) are so deep, and because they're replacing it with known guys."
"I look back to when Bo got hurt in '23, they had to bring in Paul D. Young last second. Young obviously struggled. This time, it's Ernie [Clement] and IKF (Isiah Kiner-Falefa). It's a little less disruptive to the team," Shulman said [13:30]
With pretty much every player on the roster making important contributions en route to the AL East title, the Toronto Blue Jays have proved time and time again this season that they are not overly reliant on any one of their stars, and fans will still be backing their team to perform well if Bo Bichette ends up missing out on the ALDS roster.