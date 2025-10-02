"This is god's plan" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blends faith and family feel in Bo Bichette remarks

As game one of the Toronto Blue Jays' ALDS clash with either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox inches closer, all eyes are on Bo Bichette's fitness.

Ad

Batting .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, Bichette has played an extremely influential role in helping the Blue Jays win the AL East for the first time since 2015. However, the shorstop picked up a PCL strain in his left knee during a game agaisnt the Yankees on September 6, and has been out of action since.

On Wednesday, insider Keegan Matheson asked fellow Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about how he was feeling heading into the biggest series of the season with one of the team's best players potentially missing from the roster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his response, the Dominican maintained an optimistic outlook on an otherwise unfortunate situation.

"We miss him. He knows we miss him. This is God’s plan. Whatever God has for us, we’ve got to take. I hope we win this series and he comes back for the next one.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson Asked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about Bo Bichette… ​ “We miss him. He knows we miss him. This is God’s plan. Whatever God has for us, we’ve got to take. I hope we win this series and he comes back for the next one.” #BlueJays

Ad

Blue Jays sportscaster explains how Blue Jays can soften the blow of Bo Bichette's absence by using their strength in depth

As his numbers indiciate, Bo Bichette has been one of the best players in his position in the big leagues this year. Though losing him at such an important time will definitely be a huge reason for concern for the Blue Jays, according to sportscaster Ben Shulman, the availability of quality players in reserve helps them somewhat mitigate the blow.

Ad

Shulman explained his thoughts on September 11's episode of "Blue Jays Today".

"He's a huge loss. Bo Bichette's one of the best players on the roster, there's no doubt about that. So, there is a lot that you lose without having him there. The only reason that I don't think it's a huge concern, is because they (Blue Jays) are so deep, and because they're replacing it with known guys."

Ad

"I look back to when Bo got hurt in '23, they had to bring in Paul D. Young last second. Young obviously struggled. This time, it's Ernie [Clement] and IKF (Isiah Kiner-Falefa). It's a little less disruptive to the team," Shulman said [13:30]

With pretty much every player on the roster making important contributions en route to the AL East title, the Toronto Blue Jays have proved time and time again this season that they are not overly reliant on any one of their stars, and fans will still be backing their team to perform well if Bo Bichette ends up missing out on the ALDS roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More