"This guy is embarrassing af" - Fans mock Cam Schlittler over petty interaction with 18-year-old after Yankees' playoffs eliminations vs Blue Jays

Despite young Cam Schlittler's best efforts, the New York Yankees' season came to an end on Wednesday, as they were eliminated in the ALDS by fellow AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.Shortly after the game, Boston Red Sox fan-page, &quot;Kutter is King&quot;, took to X to share a joke at Schlittler's expense, sharing a snap of a social-media interaction between the Yankees pitcher and an 18-year-old fan. The conversation begins with the fan in question mocking Cam for his team's postseason exit, before the two go on to exchange a number of text messages arguing with each other.&quot;There’s just no way this guy is real man 😭&quot; the post was captionedReacting, plenty of fans joined in on the joke to mock Schlittler.&quot;this guy is embarrassing af💀😭&quot; a fan commentedJared Frace @jaredfrace7LINKthis guy is embarrassing af💀😭&quot;Not a great look for a professional athlete to get tilted by literal high schoolers lol. Dude needs to figure out the mute/block button.&quot; another fan wroteDr Steinman TTV @DrSteinmanTTVLINKNot a great look for a professional athlete to get tilted by literal high schoolers lol. Dude needs to figure out the mute/block button.&quot;God just when you thought the sh*tler couldn’t become anymore unlikable&quot; another fan replied&quot;Dude has the mental stability of a grape. What a tool 😂&quot; another fan responded&quot;Dude is an absolute weirdo&quot; another fan shared&quot;Nah this is hilarious.&quot; another fan postedThough it was not meant to be for the Yankees this year, Cam Schlittler has certainly proved his quality with his performances in the postseasonWith two of last season's top pitchers, Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, both missing most of the campaign due to injury issues, the Yankees found themselves in a huge spot of bother when it came to their starting pitching rotation.In the regular season, new arrival Max Fried and veteran Carlos Rodon stepped up to shoulder a lot of the responsibilty, and both enjoyed great seasons. Cam Schlittler, who was handed his debut in July, was decent in the few opportunities he got in the regular season, and was seen as one for the future.However, the youngster truly burst onto the scene in the crunch wild-card series clash against arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox. With the Yankees needing to win at all costs to avoid elimination, Schlittler put up a dominant display, striking out twelve in eight scoreless innings, helping his team to a comfortable 4-0 win.After the dream start against the Red Sox, the Yankees, who once again needed a win to stay alive in game four of the ALDS, called upon Schlittler on Wednesday to repeat the trick. Unfortunaely, though he pitched well, allowing only two earned runs in 6.1 innings, lightning did not strike twice for the Yankees, and they were eventually eliminated after a 5-2 loss.Cam Schlittler in action New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: GettyThough the season has come to a disappointing end, Cam Schlittler has already established himself as a favorite at Yankee Stadium, and fans will definitely be excited to see him continue developing.