  • "This guy is embarrassing af" - Fans mock Cam Schlittler over petty interaction with 18-year-old after Yankees' playoffs eliminations vs Blue Jays

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:42 GMT
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: Getty
Despite young Cam Schlittler's best efforts, the New York Yankees' season came to an end on Wednesday, as they were eliminated in the ALDS by fellow AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Shortly after the game, Boston Red Sox fan-page, "Kutter is King", took to X to share a joke at Schlittler's expense, sharing a snap of a social-media interaction between the Yankees pitcher and an 18-year-old fan. The conversation begins with the fan in question mocking Cam for his team's postseason exit, before the two go on to exchange a number of text messages arguing with each other.

"There’s just no way this guy is real man 😭" the post was captioned
Reacting, plenty of fans joined in on the joke to mock Schlittler.

"this guy is embarrassing af💀😭" a fan commented
"Not a great look for a professional athlete to get tilted by literal high schoolers lol. Dude needs to figure out the mute/block button." another fan wrote
"God just when you thought the sh*tler couldn’t become anymore unlikable" another fan replied
"Dude has the mental stability of a grape. What a tool 😂" another fan responded
"Dude is an absolute weirdo" another fan shared
"Nah this is hilarious." another fan posted

Though it was not meant to be for the Yankees this year, Cam Schlittler has certainly proved his quality with his performances in the postseason

With two of last season's top pitchers, Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, both missing most of the campaign due to injury issues, the Yankees found themselves in a huge spot of bother when it came to their starting pitching rotation.

In the regular season, new arrival Max Fried and veteran Carlos Rodon stepped up to shoulder a lot of the responsibilty, and both enjoyed great seasons. Cam Schlittler, who was handed his debut in July, was decent in the few opportunities he got in the regular season, and was seen as one for the future.

However, the youngster truly burst onto the scene in the crunch wild-card series clash against arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox. With the Yankees needing to win at all costs to avoid elimination, Schlittler put up a dominant display, striking out twelve in eight scoreless innings, helping his team to a comfortable 4-0 win.

After the dream start against the Red Sox, the Yankees, who once again needed a win to stay alive in game four of the ALDS, called upon Schlittler on Wednesday to repeat the trick. Unfortunaely, though he pitched well, allowing only two earned runs in 6.1 innings, lightning did not strike twice for the Yankees, and they were eventually eliminated after a 5-2 loss.

Cam Schlittler in action New York Yankees - Game Three - Source: Getty
Though the season has come to a disappointing end, Cam Schlittler has already established himself as a favorite at Yankee Stadium, and fans will definitely be excited to see him continue developing.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
bell-icon Manage notifications