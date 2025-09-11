"This man went through lowest of the lowest" - Kenley Jansen admits Aroldis Chapman's success in his late 30s is motivating him 

Having made their MLB debuts in 2010, both Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, now aged 37, are still going strong at the big league level. At the moment, Chapman is plying his trade for the Boston Red Sox, while Jansen is on the Los Angeles Angels' roster.

For pretty much the entirety of their careers, Chapman has been Jansen's rival. However, that hasn't stopped Jansen from using Chapman as a source of inspiration.

Featuring on Tuesday's episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, Jansen opened up about how seeing Chapman still excel at his craft late into his 30s motivates him to follow suit.

"Just think about it man, this man (Aroldis Chapman) went through the lowest of the lowest of his career, probably," Jansen said (Timestamp- 5:31 onwards). "For him to not quit, you know, and come back [is inspiring]. He won a World Series with Texas, went to Pittsburgh last year and kept finding his rhythm. Got in the camp for Boston this season, fighting for that role, win that job and do that.

"We're the same age, you know, that's very inspiring, man. He evolved. His slider now is better, throwing strikes, his fastball has more rise, I feel like, and more movement. That's awesome to watch. It's definitely an inspiration," he added.

Aroldis Chapman silences doubters and proves he is still one of the best in the business

As Aroldis Chapman signed with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season, the move was met with plenty of skepticism from fans and experts alike, as many believed Chapman was well past his prime.

Fast forward to the final month of the 2025 regular season, and Chapman has well and truly silenced his doubters with his fantastic performances on the field. Earning his eighth All-Star selection earlier this year, Chapman has been lights out this season, boasting a 4-3 record, along with a 1.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

Boston Red Sox v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

As of now, the Red Sox are battling the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East title and are well placed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, via the Wild Card.

With October fast approaching, fans will be hoping Chapman, who has already won the World Series two times in his career so far, can hold his nerve when the biggest games of the year come around.

