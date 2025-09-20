“This went too far!” – Phillies’ Nick Castellanos draws fan support as reporter grills him on manager tensions and playoff role

Since signing for the Phillies in March 2022, Nick Castellanos established himself as a regular in the outfield. However, having never been a player that was quick across the grass, and not getting any younger at 33, Rob Thomson has been experimenting with several alternatives in Castellanos' position, to make sure the defense is as secure as can be heading into the postseason.Naturally, Nick Castellanos is not exactly thrilled with his gradually decreasing role, and this is something that's quite well-known at this point.On Friday, outfielder spoke to reporters, who asked some challenging questions about his outlook on the whole situation, and his current equation with skipper Rob Thomson.Castellanos, however, kept things extremely professional in his response.&quot;I’m here to do whatever I can to make sure that Philadelphia wins a World Series ring. So whatever role that looks like, just do the best I can with that. I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. I play whenever he tells me to play, and then I sit whenever he tells me to sit,&quot; Castellanos said [1:38]Shortly after clips of the interview made it to X, fans rallied in support of Nick Castellanos, calling out the reporters involved for &quot;going too far&quot; with their questions.&quot;Man, this is a rough watch. We’re two weeks from the playoffs and Nick had his best game in months. I respect our media, but it felt like this went too far.&quot; a fan wrotePhillies Tailgate @PhilsTailgateLINKMan, this is a rough watch. We’re two weeks from the playoffs and Nick had his best game in months. I respect our media, but it felt like this went too far.&quot;Media went way top far, they asked him the same question 10 times trying to get him to say something he’s regret and credit to him he stayed calm and fought through it. Casty did good for a tough situation there&quot; another fan commentedAndrew Santangelo @aj_santangeloLINKMedia went way to far the asked him the same question 10 times trying to get him to say something he’s regret and credit to him he stayed calm and fought through it. Casty did good for a tough situation there&quot;Philly media is so awful&quot; another fan replied &quot;Disappointed in the media last night. They have to be better&quot; another fan responded&quot;They had an agenda from jump&quot; another fan shared&quot;Man, leave him alone! Trying to start trouble.&quot; another fan posted Amidst all the controversy, Nick Castellanos let his performance do the talking on FridayAmidst all the controversy that has been surrounding him of late, Nick Castellanos enjoyed a standout night at the plate on Friday, as the Phillies took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCastellanos ended the game with three RBIs to his name, two of which came via his 250th career home run, which he hit off reliever Jake Woodford in the eighth inning.