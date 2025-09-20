  • home icon
  "This went too far!" – Phillies' Nick Castellanos draws fan support as reporter grills him on manager tensions and playoff role

“This went too far!” – Phillies’ Nick Castellanos draws fan support as reporter grills him on manager tensions and playoff role

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 20, 2025 21:16 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Since signing for the Phillies in March 2022, Nick Castellanos established himself as a regular in the outfield. However, having never been a player that was quick across the grass, and not getting any younger at 33, Rob Thomson has been experimenting with several alternatives in Castellanos' position, to make sure the defense is as secure as can be heading into the postseason.

Naturally, Nick Castellanos is not exactly thrilled with his gradually decreasing role, and this is something that's quite well-known at this point.

On Friday, outfielder spoke to reporters, who asked some challenging questions about his outlook on the whole situation, and his current equation with skipper Rob Thomson.

Castellanos, however, kept things extremely professional in his response.

"I’m here to do whatever I can to make sure that Philadelphia wins a World Series ring. So whatever role that looks like, just do the best I can with that. I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. I play whenever he tells me to play, and then I sit whenever he tells me to sit," Castellanos said [1:38]
Shortly after clips of the interview made it to X, fans rallied in support of Nick Castellanos, calling out the reporters involved for "going too far" with their questions.

"Man, this is a rough watch. We’re two weeks from the playoffs and Nick had his best game in months. I respect our media, but it felt like this went too far." a fan wrote
"Media went way top far, they asked him the same question 10 times trying to get him to say something he’s regret and credit to him he stayed calm and fought through it. Casty did good for a tough situation there" another fan commented
"Philly media is so awful" another fan replied
"Disappointed in the media last night. They have to be better" another fan responded
"They had an agenda from jump" another fan shared
"Man, leave him alone! Trying to start trouble." another fan posted

Amidst all the controversy, Nick Castellanos let his performance do the talking on Friday

Amidst all the controversy that has been surrounding him of late, Nick Castellanos enjoyed a standout night at the plate on Friday, as the Phillies took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Castellanos ended the game with three RBIs to his name, two of which came via his 250th career home run, which he hit off reliever Jake Woodford in the eighth inning.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

