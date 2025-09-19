"This woman was obviously mad" - Nick Castellanos offers his view on 'Phillies Karen' from the Marlins game

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos recently appeared on Mookie Betts' "On Base" podcast on the Bleacher Report YouTube channel. During his conversation with the Los Angeles Dodgers star, Castellanos offered his two cents on the "Phillies Karen" who became popular during a game against the Miami Marlins.

On Sept. 5, the Phillies faced the Marlins on the road. In this game, the Phillies' Harrison Bader scored a home run. While this home run was supposed to be the highlight of that moment, a woman snatching the ball away from a kid in the audience made headlines.

Ever since the video of this incident went viral, the woman has been dubbed "Phillies Karen." During the above-mentioned episode of "On Base," Castellanos spoke about the lady:

"I can't believe this. Whenever I'm like playing catch or I go, I always aim for a kid. You know, but you always have that ambitious adult sometimes that will come and grab it, you know.

"This woman was obviously mad about a lot of other things in her life. So then this one instance happened, so, now, like, everything that she has been mad about for years all came out in this one moment, where she feels like this man stole her opportunity for happiness." (13:07 onwards).

While the kid might have had his ball taken away by the mentioned woman, the night did not end in disappointment for him. It must be noted that the kid went home with a bat signed by Harrison Bader, who scored a homer in that game against the Marlins.

Nick Castellanos also called "Phillies Karen" a "very frustrated lady"

When speaking about the woman who snatched the ball away from the kid in the game against the Marlins, Nick Castellanos did not stop at the above-mentioned sentences. In his conversation with Mookie Betts, Castellanos further went on to take a jibe at the woman.

Castellanos, 33, mentioned that when he sees the video of the incident, he doesn't just see a ball, but a "very frustrated lady." The Phillies star said:

"But I see that, I don't just see a ball. I see a very frustrated lady for years that felt like she's probably been getting the short end of the stick, and now this thing happened, and she's like I am not finishing second here. I need this for me." (13:47 onwards).

Further, Nick Castellanos mentioned that the woman was completely oblivious to the fact that the man in the video was getting the ball for her son. While Mookie Betts brought up the probability of the lady snatching the ball for her grandson or son, he also mentioned that the ball must always go to a kid.

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More