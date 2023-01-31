Three MLB stars who deserved to be on MLB The Show 23 cover more than Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yesterday via live stream, Sony San Diego announced the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. Much to the surprise of numerous fans, Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm was selected to represent the video game franchise.

The Miami Marlins outfielder became the first Bahamian-born athlete to grace the cover of a sports video game with the announcement of MLB The Show 23 on Monday.

While he missed a large portion of the 2022 season due to injury, Jazz enjoyed a true breakout season for the Marlins last year. In 60 games for Miami, Chisholm hit 14 home runs and 45 RBIs, while also recording 12 stolen bases. The 24-year-old from the Bahamas maintained a .254 batting average prior to his injury.

Though he is one of the most exciting players in the game, many fans felt his resume was not worthy enough to grace the cover of MLB The Show 23. Here is a deep look at some of the players who fans felt were more deserving to serve as the cover athlete.

1. Julio Rodriguez was widely regarded as the deserving athlete for the MLB The Show 23 cover

Jazz Chisholm's announcement came as a shock as many fans of the video game series were hoping to see the Seattle Mariners' rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez chosen. The outfielder delivered one of the best rookie seasons ever for the Mariners last year, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in their rookie campaign.

There's no other way to say it. Mariners Julio Rodriguez was snubbed for the #MLBTheShow23 cover this year as we instead saw Jazz Chisholm earn the honor.

Snubbed or not, it won't be long before Julio Rodriguez graces the cover of MLB The Show.

2. New York Yankees fans were disappointed that Aaron Judge was not chosen

Aaron Judge was another player that fans were hoping to see named as the cover athlete. The reigning American League MVP delivered one of the best offensive seasons of all time last year, yet was not selected. The New York Yankees superstar seemed to be a strong contender after hitting a new AL record of 62 home runs.

How in the fuck is Aaron Judge not on the cover of MLB the show? Lmao

Fans have also pointed to the fact that Aaron Judge plays for the most famous team in the MLB as a prime reason as to why he should have been named as the cover athlete.

3. Juan Soto could have easily been chosen

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto could easily have been selected to represent the video game series. In a similar boat to Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto is one of the most exciting and talented players in the MLB and is only 24 years old.

Soto has been in the MLB news a lot recently but he is still my favorite player currently and one of the best hitters in the MLB and if he remains a Nat, i think we will see him on the cover of MLB the Show 23



COVER CONCEPT: Soto has been in the MLB news a lot recently but he is still my favorite player currently and one of the best hitters in the MLB and if he remains a Nat, i think we will see him on the cover of MLB the Show 23

Soto went through a bit of a down-season last year, hitting 27 home runs and 62 RBIs, while hitting for a career-low .242 batting average.

