Top 5 Padres players with the best walkout songs ft. Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez

With a 13-3 record to start the season, the San Diego Padres are arguably the hottest team in the big leagues at the moment. The Friars currently sit atop the highly contested NL West, a division which also contains the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
A lot of the credit for the Padres' success goes to their formiddable hitters, who are capable of overpowering any team on their day. A key part of each batters' routine as he walks up to bat is his walkout song, which pumps the player up for the task at hand.
Here, we look at some Padres batters with the best walkout songs.
5 Padres hitters with the best walkout songs:
5) Fernando Tatis Jr. - Pa Que Lo Bailes (Bailalo Rocky) by Lomiel
One of the most exciting and dynamic hitters in all of the major leagues, it is no surprise to see Fernando Tatis Jr. go with a song full of energy. Pa Que Lo Bailes by Dominican Artist Lomiel was released in late February and has already racked up more than 27 million views on YouTube.
4) Tyler Wade - Square Dance by Eminem
Second baseman Tyler Wade has opted to go for a much more classic choice in Square Dance by the legendary Eminem. Part of the iconic 'The Eminem Show' album that came out in 2002, this is no doubt a track that many 90's kids would have bumped on repeat while growing up.
3) Luis Arraez - Swing by Danny Ocean
Compared to other tracks on the list, this one has more of a 'calming' vibe around it. In a way, that is perhaps the best way to sum up Luis Arraez's batting style as well, as he rarely hits the ball out of the park with full force, but is adept at staying composed and finding the perfect gaps to put the ball in play.
2) Jackson Merrill - Like That by Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
Having amassed over 132 million views in only a year, this is one of the biggest hits of the modern hip hop era. It is no surprise to see Jackson Merrill choose the now-iconic and instantly recognizable beat at the start of the track as the segment that plays whenever he steps up to the plate.
1) Jake Cronenworth - Keep their heads ringin' by Dr. Dre
Seen as one of the best hip hop tracks of all time, there was nowhere else that this masterpiece by the legendary Dr. Dre could end up on this list. Having come out almost 30 years ago, this iconic track still gets people bobbing their heads to it whenever Jake Cronenworth walks up to bat.