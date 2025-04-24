Top 5 players who played for both Dodgers and Cubs ft. Cody Bellinger

Currently 16-9 and 16-10 for the season, respectively, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs have made strong starts to the new season. The Dodgers currently sit 2nd in a fiercely competitive NL West, while the Cubs are relatively comfortable at the top of the NL Central.
Both teams locked horns in their most recent series, which took place at Wrigley Field. Winning both games, the Cubs got sweet revenge on the visitors, having been swept by the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series.
With a total of eleven World Series titles between them, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are two of the most storied franchises in the major leagues. Naturally, plenty of talented players have played for the two teams throughout their illustrious history.
Here, we take a look at the top five players who have represented both teams.
Top 5 players who played for both the Dodgers and the Cubs
5) Jason Heyward
In his career so far, Jason Heyward has won a World Series title, while also earning an All-Star selection and five Gold Glove awards. Currently, Heyward plays for the high-flying San Diego Padres.
4) Nomar Garciaparra
Earning six All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger award, Nomar Garciaparra was a shortstop who was handy in both offensive and defensive situations. He spent two seasons with the Cubs and three with the Dodgers.
3) Cody Bellinger
Signing for the Cubs after six great seasons with the Dodgers, that saw him earn two All-Star caps, an NL MVP award, and win the World Series, Cody Bellinger's time in the windy city was perhaps less successful than most fans would have hoped for. Currently, he is plying his trade for another franchise steeped in history, the New York Yankees.
2) Fred McGriff
Famed for his powerful hitting ability, Fred McGriff earned himself five All-Star caps, three Silver Slugger awards and a World Series winners' ring. He was also inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.
1) Greg Maddux
One of the all-time greats, starting pitcher Greg Maddux earned himself eight All-Star caps, 18 Gold Glove awards, four NL Cy Young awards and a World Series winners' ring, among a whole host of other honors, during his 23 seasons at the top level. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.