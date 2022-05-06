Toronto Blue Jays Injury News: Forearm strain continues to haunt All-Star outfielder in rehab assignment, will not travel with the team; former Cy Young Award finalist struggles to complete rehab assignment - May 5th, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays are so close, yet so far, from being fully healthy. All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went down with an oblique injury on April 13. He's been progressing through his rehab slowly and his return date is continually getting pushed back. Catcher Danny Jansen suffered a similar injury right before Hernandez. Jansen's case is even worse. The Blue Jays have barely had any updates on his status until now.

Former Cy Young Award candidate Hyun Jin Ryu has also been sidelined for a couple weeks now. Ryu's injury has kept him out longer than expected. The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter strained his forearm on April 17 and hopped on the 10-day injured list. Blue Jays fans recently received news that he's progressing. Here's all the updates in detail.

Toronto Blue Jays Injury News - May 5th, 2022

Teoscar Hernandez did not travel to Cleveland with the team

Toronto Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez is a crucial member of the team's batting order

Teoscar Hernandez was expected to return to the Blue Jays' lineup on Thursday, May 5, in Cleveland. Toronto reporter Shi Davidi reported on Thursday morning that skipper Charlie Montoyo gave Hernandez the green light to re-enter the lineup against the Cleveland Guardians.

"Manager Charlie Montoyo says Teoscar Hernandez on track to rejoin Blue Jays tomorrow in Cleveland. He’s DHing at low-A Dunedin tonight after hitting a HR and playing eight innings in the field yesterday." - @Shi Davidi

But then another Blue Jays beat writer reported that Hernandez stayed in Dunedin, Florida, to play more low-A baseball to complete his rehab assignment. Hernandez has been DHing in the minors for 8+ innings, which indicates that he's very close to being fully healthy. Keeping him down for an extra game is probably just a precautionary measure. Writer Arden Zwelling noted that Hernandez has a locker set up in the visitors' clubhouse at Cleveland's Progressive Field. That's an encouraging sign for Blue Jays fans.

"Blue Jays won’t be activating Teoscar Hernandez today. He’s scheduled to play outfield for Dunedin tonight. Hope remains that Hernandez will rejoin Blue Jays sometime during current series in Cleveland. He has a locker already set up in visitors clubhouse at Progressive Field." - @Arden Zwelling

Hyun Jin Ryu will begin rehab assignment

Toronto Blue Jays SP Hyun Jin Ryu has been sidelined with a forearm strain since April 17

A return is in sight for Hyun Jin Ryu. According to Blue Jays writer Scott Mitchell, the 35-year-old is scheduled to start for AAA-Buffalo as part of his rehab assignment. It remains to be seen how long they let him pitch, but it's a step in the right direction for the 2019 ERA king. If he further tweaks his forearm in Buffalo, there's no telling how long he could be sidelined for.

Scott Mitchell @ScottyMitchTSN

Teoscar Hernandez is heading to Dunedin for some rehab at-bats and if all goes well he could rejoin club in Cleveland.

"Hyun Jin Ryu is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-Buffalo on Saturday. Teoscar Hernandez is heading to Dunedin for some rehab at-bats and if all goes well he could rejoin club in Cleveland." - @Scott Mitchell

Danny Jansen rejoins the team in Cleveland for on-field activities

Toronto Blue Jays Danny Jansen will return to the lineup any day now

Here's the best news of all. Toronto Blue Jays number one catcher Danny Jansen is doing on-field activities with the team at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Arden Zwelling noted that Jansen is participating in batting-cage practice and a bit of running, as well as increasing his workout intensity.

"Danny Jansen (oblique) is with the Blue Jays in Cleveland. He’ll do some running and hit in the batting cages today. Jansen says next steps will depend on how his body responds to increased workload and intensity. But he’s hopeful to be out on a rehab assignment soon." - @Arden Zwelling

Jansen will provide a much-needed boost to the Blue Jays offense. He hit two home runs in just eight plate appearances to start the season before sustaining an oblique injury. He's also hitting .571. Those numbers will come back down to earth, but they're reflective of the ceiling Jansen is capable of creating for himself.

