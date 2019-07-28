Blue Jays top Rays with walk-off home run from Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez

The Toronto Blue Jays topped the Tampa Bay Rays in dramatic fashion in MLB on Saturday.

The Blue Jays trailed the Rays by four runs entering the ninth inning, but rallied to score four and extend play.

Teoscar Hernandez secured an impressive 10-9 comeback victory by blasting a walk-off home run in the 12th inning.

The 26-year-old outfielder went two for six at the plate and notched two home runs. He has 14 this year and helped Toronto end a two-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay's Travis d'Arnaud also had a good day, and went two for five, notching a home run of his own as well as three RBIs.

The Blue Jays are fourth in the American League (AL) East standings with a 40-66 record – 18.5 games back from the Rays.

Kershaw irresistible for Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw struck out nine Washington Nationals batters in six innings in a 9-3 Los Angeles Dodgers win.

Steven Matz pitched a complete game and helped the New York Mets shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0.

Yoan Moncada went three for four and tallied a home run and two RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1.

Castellanos goes hitless

Nicholas Castellanos went 0 for four in the Detroit Tigers' 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Jordan Yamamoto gave up six earned runs in four innings as the Miami Marlins fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2.

Aaron Judge was hitless in five at-bats in the New York Yankees' 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Correa's grand slam

Houston's Carlos Correa notched his first career grand slam against the St Louis Cardinals. The Astros won 8-2.

Saturday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 Tampa Bay Rays

Boston Red Sox 9-5 New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 Washington Nationals

Seattle Mariners 8-1 Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves 15-7 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago White Sox 5-1 Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Colorado Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Chicago Cubs

New York Mets 3-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 9-1 Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros 8-2 St Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres 5-1 San Francisco Giants

Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 5-4 Texas Rangers

Pirates at Mets

New York have won three straight and are looking to catch up to the Phillies in the National League (NL) East. They have a chance to get on a roll against the team at the bottom of the NL Central in Pittsburgh.