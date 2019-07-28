Blue Jays top Rays with walk-off home run from Hernandez
The Toronto Blue Jays topped the Tampa Bay Rays in dramatic fashion in MLB on Saturday.
The Blue Jays trailed the Rays by four runs entering the ninth inning, but rallied to score four and extend play.
Teoscar Hernandez secured an impressive 10-9 comeback victory by blasting a walk-off home run in the 12th inning.
The 26-year-old outfielder went two for six at the plate and notched two home runs. He has 14 this year and helped Toronto end a two-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay's Travis d'Arnaud also had a good day, and went two for five, notching a home run of his own as well as three RBIs.
The Blue Jays are fourth in the American League (AL) East standings with a 40-66 record – 18.5 games back from the Rays.
TE-ALL THE WAY BACK! @TeoscarH | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/GYevhEan9T— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2019
Kershaw irresistible for Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw struck out nine Washington Nationals batters in six innings in a 9-3 Los Angeles Dodgers win.
Steven Matz pitched a complete game and helped the New York Mets shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0.
Yoan Moncada went three for four and tallied a home run and two RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1.
Castellanos goes hitless
Nicholas Castellanos went 0 for four in the Detroit Tigers' 8-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners.
Jordan Yamamoto gave up six earned runs in four innings as the Miami Marlins fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2.
Aaron Judge was hitless in five at-bats in the New York Yankees' 9-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Correa's grand slam
Houston's Carlos Correa notched his first career grand slam against the St Louis Cardinals. The Astros won 8-2.
.@TeamCJCorrea is BACK.— MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2019
(MLB x @PapaJohns) pic.twitter.com/1sZY84PaQA
Saturday's results
Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox 9-5 New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 Washington Nationals
Seattle Mariners 8-1 Detroit Tigers
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves 15-7 Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago White Sox 5-1 Minnesota Twins
Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Colorado Rockies
Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Chicago Cubs
New York Mets 3-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 9-1 Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros 8-2 St Louis Cardinals
San Diego Padres 5-1 San Francisco Giants
Baltimore Orioles 8-7 Los Angeles Angels
Oakland Athletics 5-4 Texas Rangers
Pirates at Mets
New York have won three straight and are looking to catch up to the Phillies in the National League (NL) East. They have a chance to get on a roll against the team at the bottom of the NL Central in Pittsburgh.