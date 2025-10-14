  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Absolute psycho";"World's biggest ego" - Fans call out home plate umpire's bizarre behavior in Blue Jays vs Mariners ALCS Game 2

"Absolute psycho";"World's biggest ego" - Fans call out home plate umpire's bizarre behavior in Blue Jays vs Mariners ALCS Game 2

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:59 GMT
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Umpire Doug Eddings - Source: Getty

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners battled it out in game two of the ALCS, which took place at the Rogers Center. The game got off to a flying start, with both teams scoring three runs each in the first two innings.

Ad

Eventually, it was the Mariners that picked up their second win of the series, scoring in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to blow the game wide open and silence the usually raucous Blue Jays fans.

Alongside all the action that took place on the field, the bizarre behaviour of home plate umpire Doug Eddings also caught many fans' eyes. On several occasions, as batters fouled balls back or hit them off the dirt, catchers reached in Eddings' direction for a new baseball, as is the norm. However, instead of giving it to the catcher, Eddings insisted on throwing the ball back to the pitcher himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A clip of Doug Eddings' peculiar antics later made it to X.

Ad

Reacting to the video, plenty of fans left comments criticizing Doug Eddings for wanting to be the 'main character'.

"Absolute psycho" a fan wrote
Ad
"This ump has the worlds biggest ego" another fan commented
Ad
"It acc pisses me off so much just give the ball to the catcher" another fan replied
"Doug Eddings loves the camera on himself. Always has. Whether it’s throwing someone out or this garbage. Don’t even know how he gets a playoff game." another fan responded
"The Doug show" another fan shared
Ad
"Kirk looks fed up with him as well, he keeps reaching for the ball and the ump keeps throwing it himself." another fan posted

Alongside his bizarre antics behind home plate, Doug Eddings also missed an alarming amount of calls during the Blue Jays-Mariners ALCS game

During game two of the ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, home plate umpire Doug Eddings' bizarre behaviour behind the plate was not the only thing getting on fans' nerves.

Ad

As popular baseball content page "Umpire Auditor" reported via X, Eddings also missed 24 calls in total during the game. This made Monday's fixture the worst-called playoff game since October 7, 2022, another game that was called by Eddings himself.

"Umpire Doug Eddings missed 24 calls in ALCS game 2. This was the worst called playoff game since October 7, 2022 -- a game also called by Eddings" the post read
Ad
Ad

Eddings' poor display in such an important game, with season-defining implications for both the Blue Jays and the Mariners, only further justifies the requirement of the Automated Ball-Strike system (ABS) which will be implemented in 2026, allowing players to challenge incorrect calls.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications