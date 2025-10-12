"Dude wants out of Toronto so bad" - Blue Jays fans displeased with Bo Bichette's absence in ALCS roster

Ending the regular season with a .311 batting average, along with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, shortstop Bo Bichette has been one of the Toronto Blue Jays' most influential players this season.
Having picked up an injury to his left knee on September 6, Bichette has been out of action ever since, forced to watch the Blue Jays' ALDS victory against the New York Yankees from the sidelines.
Though there was initially some optimism he might make it back in time for the ALCS, those hopes were dashed on Sunday, as insdier Hazel Mae reported that Bichette was not yet ready to take the field, via a post on X.
"ALCS UPDATE: Bo Bichette will not be on the roster for the #BlueJays. Bichette (knee) was seen to be in some discomfort when he ran the bases for the first time yesterday." the post read
Reacting to the news, several fans left comments voicing their displeasure.
"dude wants out of toronto so bad, doesn't even care they're in the alcs." a fan wrote
"Could have very well possibly played his last game as a Blue Jay." another fan commented
"He will probably never play for the Jays again unfortunately." another fan replied
"This sucks!" another fan responded
"I'm highly doubtful Bo Bichette plays again in 2025." another fan shared
"Sorry to hear that. He's been a large contributor to the team's success this year. He must be upset that finally the team has made it this far and he is unable to play, I feel bad for him." another fan posted
Blue Jays skipper offers update on Bo Bichette's recovery schedule
Bo Bichette's eligibility for the ALCS was tested on Saturday at the Blue Jays' training facility, as he was tasked with running the bases as he normally would during a game. Unfortunately, the shortstop is still unable to bear weight on his knee while sprinting, and he failed the test as a result.
With Bichette's participation in the championship series now out of the question, Blue Jays skipper John Schneider offered an update on his recovery schedule.
As insdier Keegan Matheson revealed via X, it appears Bichette and his trainers are dialling things down a notch to allow him some extra time to recover on Sunday, before "building back up again" in the following days.
"Bo Bichette is going to take today off from running, Schneider says, then start to build back up tomorrow. Yesterday was a true yes-or-no test they’d been working towards, but he clearly felt some discomfort rounding second and was trying to protect the left knee. #BlueJays" the post read
In Bichette's absence, fans will be hoping the rest of the lineup can rise to the occasion, just like they did in the ALDS.