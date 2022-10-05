Toronto Blue Jays fans ecstatic after team secures home field advantage in their American League Wild Card series for the first time since 2016: "Can't f****n wait!", "Gonna be HOT up in the Six"

Playoff baseball is returning to the Rogers Centre as the Toronto Blue Jays clinched the top seed for the American League Wild Card. Thanks to their 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the Seattle Mariners' defeat by the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays clinched home field advantage for the Wild Card round for the first time since 2016.

While the American League playoff teams are set, the Blue Jays will need to wait and see who their opponents will be. The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays still need to determine their final placement in the playoff tree. Following Tampa's loss on Monday, the Mariners now hold a game-and-a-half lead heading into the final few games of the regular season.

Toronto Blue Jays home playoff return

Toronto will host the Blue Jays' first home playoff game since 2016. After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company will be looking to make a deep run in the playoffs and hopefully a World Series appearance. Needless to say, the fans are ready.

This Wild Card Series will mark the first home playoff game for this iteration of the Toronto Blue Jays.Young stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Alek Manoah are yet to experience playoff baseball at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will be looking to channel the excitement of the crowd.

In 2016, the Blue Jays not only captured the hearts of the city, but of the entire country of Canada as the team reached the American League Championship Series. The likes of Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion, and Josh Donaldson became household names as the team defeated the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers before ultimately losing the the Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time).

Only time will tell if the current roster can create new memories for the fans, and eventually bring a championship north of the border for the first time since 1993.

