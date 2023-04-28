Jose Miranda is the up-and-coming infielder for the Minnesota Twins. He is also the cousin of Lin-Manuel Miranda, an incredibly famous actor and playwright.

Miranda made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Twins. The infielder won the Twins Minor League Player of the Year award in 2021. The same year, he was chosen in the draft on a 40-man roaster. In the 2023 season, the 24-year-old had a slow start. But he seems to be gaining momentum as the season continues.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a famous actor who has especially gained notoriety for playing the role of Alexander Hamilton in the play Hamilton. The two cousins had recently hung out as Lin-Manuel came to the Yankees vs. Twins game on April 16th to cheer his cousin on. It seems that the two cousins are rather close to each other.

However, Jose Miranda has still not watched his cousin's most popular play. In an April 28th interview with Foul Territory TV, Jose revealed how he felt bad for still not watching the musical.

"No, I haven't seen it. You know what, I feel bad because I haven't seen it and everyone asks me and he even asked me if I was gonna go watch it especially cause it's happening in Minnesota right now and I haven't seen it. I totally feel really bad."

Jose Miranda went on to say that he will be watching his cousin's play for sure. Whether he does end up watching the show remains to be seen. However, it would definitely brighten up Lin-Manuel Miranda if Jose showed his support by going to watch the show.

Jose Miranda talks about the first time he met his famous cousin, Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the same interview, Jose Miranda was asked how he found out that his cousin was incredibly famous. The question continued and asked if Jose saw the rise of Lin-Manuel Miranda into the star he is today.

The Twins infielder said that he only met his cousin five years ago when he was only 19 years old.

"We had a family reunion back home in Puerto Rico. He came from New York and he was there and that was the first time that I met him. I was like 19 years old and from that moment on I started to know a little bit more about him. So I started to ask more, what does he do? You know what's his thing and all that. Obviously, now I know all that stuff. It's pretty cool."

Jose Miranda was the AL Rookie of the Month in July 2022. He was also on the Baseball America Minor League All-Star Team in the same year.

