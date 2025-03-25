Twins veteran discloses Christian Yelich's facetious claim about Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers hitter Jackson Chourio had an excellent rookie season in 2024, finishing with a .275 batting average, 21 home runs and 79 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping his team win the NL Central title with ease, Chourio finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year standings, behind Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.

With many initially doubting his potential heading into the 2024 season, Chourio enters the 2025 campaign as one of the most hyped young players in all of the major leagues, with plenty of fans excited to see the Venezuelan take his game to the next level.

To compare how the opinion around Chourio has shifted over the past year, former Minnesota Twins hitter Trevor Plouffe shared his conversations with Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich.

"I talked to Yeli (Christian Yelich) about this guy before last season, and what he said was almost facetiously 'Yeah, Jackson Chourio, this guy's supposed to be like the best player of all time,' Plouffe said on Tuesday (08:45), via JM Baseball. "People talked him up like that. You know, he (Yelich) is a veteran, he's seen guys that are supposed to be good not be good.

"I mean we're all cynical in that way. But then I talked to him again this offseason, and we talked about the team, and one of the first people he mentioned was ' Jackson Chourio's a stud'. So, it got proved on the field."

Jackson Chourio says he's 'feeling great' heading into 2025 season

Coming off an excellent 2024 season, Jackson Chourio is aiming to improve further in 2025. Speaking to MLB Network's Mark DeRosa from the Brewers' spring training camp in Phoenix, Arizona, Chourio discussed how he was feeling heading into the new campaign.

"I feel great," Chourio said on March 10. "I I feel incredible coming off of last year. So, this year, just going into it, I just want to continue working physically on my body and working mentally just to get myself as ready as I can for this upcoming season."

With opening day fast approaching, Brewers fans will be hoping Chourio can continue to swing the bat like he did in the second half of 2024, and inspire the Brewers to another successful season.

