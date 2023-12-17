"This isn't goodbye just see you later" - Tyler Glasnow pens emotional farewell to Rays faithful after landing dream Dodgers move

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension. Glasnow was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays along with Manuel Margot in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca.

Glasnow took to Instagram to say an emotional goodbye to the Rays and their fans:

"I’m forever grateful to everyone in the Rays organization. The past 6 years have been the greatest years of my life. The staff and players I’ve been around during my time as a Ray have made me a better pitcher and person."

"To the fans of Tampa Bay, thank you so much for your unwavering support and kindness through all of the ups and downs. Tampa has become my home and the memories I’ve made here will last forever. This isn’t goodbye just see you later… probably at Gasparilla or something."

"Playing for the Dodgers has been a dream of mine since I can remember. I’m beyond excited to start this next chapter in my life and can’t wait to play championship baseball in my hometown."

While Rays fans are likely looking to the future with concern, Dodgers fans are optimistic that a very promising 2024 lies ahead.

Tyler Glasnow is the latest Dodgers signing as incredible spending spree looks set to continue

With Tyler Glasnow on board, the Dodgers have improved their pitching, which was a concern this winter. While they signed former LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting $700 million deal, Ohtani is unable to pitch until 2025 due to elbow surgery.

With this move for Glasnow, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Dodgers might be done but they are still heavily interested in a few other targets. One such is Yoshinabu Yamamoto, who has met with several teams in recent weeks, including visiting New York Mets owner Steve Cohen at his house.

The Dodgers brought out their stars for their meeting with Yamamoto, having Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman join them at Dodger Stadium. As to whether this will sway the Japanese ace, who is expected to land a $300 million deal, remains to be seen.

