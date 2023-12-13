Yoshinobu Yamamoto Latest: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman reportedly joined Dodgers' meeting with coveted ace

While the Los Angeles Dodgers landed Shohei Ohtani for $700 million, they still need some help pitching and are being heavily linked with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto is one of the most exciting prospects available and is expected to garner a contract of around $300 million.

However, the Dodgers are not alone in their interest in Yamamoto. The Japanese sensation is also being linked with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has met with multiple franchises over the past few days in California, but the Dodgers reportedly brought out the big guns for their meeting at Dodger Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s meeting with the Dodgers yesterday at Dodger Stadium featured star power that included Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman….and Shohei Ohtani, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic tweeted.

While the Dodgers have the star power that can blind almost anyone, with the interest that Yamamoto is attracting, a deal is anything but certain. As such, they are also reportedly trying to land Tyler Glasnow via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Expand Tweet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is being chased by the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Giants & more

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had meetings set up in LA with both the Yankees and Dodgers recently. Interestingly, he also met with the Giants beforehand on Sunday. Compounding this is that Mets' owner Steve Cohen flew to Japan to meet with Yamamoto and his family not long ago, so it is difficult to come to any conclusions.

If it comes to a bidding war, the Mets could outbid all comers, but as to whether that will be the deciding factor is unclear. With World Series gold on the line, everyone will be offering big money and doing their best to show their potential.

While other teams are being touted, like the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets and Giants are the current favorites.

According to a report by The Athletic, Yamamoto should make a decision “within the next two weeks or so,” which means a bidding war could be about to quietly commence.

Given the contract Shohei Ohtani agreed to and the benefits discretion had in the negotiations, there will likely be a lot more rumors than facts reported before Yamamoto makes a decision.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.