Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks set to join the MLB after the Orix Buffaloes posted him for free agency on Monday. MLB teams have 45 days to negotiate with the 25-year-old and land one of the hottest picks of the offseason to their roster.

Drafted by the Buffaloes in 2016, Yamamoto made his debut a year later. He spent seven seasons in the NPB and won three consecutive Sawamura Awards and the Japan Series pennant in 2022. The two-time Pacific League MVP has also been named an All-Star consecutively since 2018.

MLB podcaster Preston Miklich talked on his YouTube channel, “Fuzzy,” about where Yamamoto should land as a major leaguer.

"The Cardinals are going to be offering him a ton of money as well because the Cardinals, all they need is pitching.” Miklich said.

“I love their up-and-coming lineup and they also have veterans like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. So if they can grab a few stud pitchers, the Cardinals are going to be back in business and Yamamoto, he should be at the top of their Christmas list."

The St. Louis Cardinals recently locked Lance Lynn to a $10 million for-a-year deal. With him on board, the Cardinals have now one spot left for a starting pitcher, followed by Miles Mikolas, Drew Rom, and Jack Thomson. Yamamoto’s inclusion would improve their rotation depth, as Goldschmidt and Arenado will manage the offense.

The Cardinals missed the postseason for the first time since 2019 and they are yet to have a World Series shot since their loss to the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Could Yoshinobu Yamamoto be the player that the Cardinals need to get their 12th World Series pennant?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s dominance in 2023

It has been another exceptional year for Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 23 starts. He got a 1.21 ERA in 164 innings with a 16-6 record. The 2023 World Baseball Classic winner closed two games, including one shutout with 169 strikeouts.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto also led the Buffaloes in Game 6 of the 2023 Japan Series for nine innings with 14 strikeouts while allowing just one run.