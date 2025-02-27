Tyler Glasnow reflects on first season with Dodgers following $136,500,000 extension

Having joined the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 season, starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow enjoyed a memorable first year in Dodger Blue, winning the NL West and his first career World Series. Though there was plenty to celebrate from a collective point of view, the year would have been quite frustrating for Glasnow from an individual standpoint.

Ad

The 31-year-old enjoyed an excellent first half of the season, earning his first ever All-Star selection, before elbow discomfort halted his progress in late August. Though he did make it back for a brief period before the regular season ended, ultimately finishing with 134 innings pitched, a career high, a recurring elbow issue effectively ruled Glasnow out for the entirety of the postseason.

Speaking to Greg Amsinger of MLB Network on Wednesday, Tyler Glasnow talked about how the first of his five-year, $136.5 million deal with the Dodgers did not go as well as the ace would have hoped.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It didn't necessarily go as planned. Obviously the injury stuff [was a big factor]. The biggest goal is to stay healthy and be able to contribute in October was the biggest thing for me, so that's the gameplan this year. I think when I was healthy, I pitched well, but I still think I can do better than that." Glasnow said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Glasnow offers opinion on potential six-man pitching rotation for Dodgers in 2026

Already boasting a strong starting pitching lineup featuring the likes of Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers have managed to bring in the likes of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki in the offseason. Additionally, Ohtani, who played only as a DH in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, will also be cleared to return to the mound at some point in 2025.

Ad

With so many pitching options, many are expecting that the Dodgers may opt for a six-man starting rotation next season, instead of the more common five-man rotation. Speaking on the matter, Tyler Glasnow offered his opinion.

"I'm kind of indifferent," Glasnow told MLB Network. "I think over the last few years, the Rays have done it a bit, too. The Dodgers did it last year sometimes with the built-in off days"

Ad

"Sometimes, it was like seven days. So, in terms of consistency, a five-day schedule is great. But given what I've been going through with the injury stuff, I think it probably makes a lot of sense. So, I just have to adapt and do it all season long," he added

MLB: AUG 05 Phillies at Dodgers - Source: Getty

As the new season inches closer, Glasnow will be hoping to win more silverware with his teammates, but this time after an injury-free year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback