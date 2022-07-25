"Very disappointed to miss today’s induction ceremony" - Derek Jeter misses 'Big Papi' David Ortiz's Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown

Derek Jeter, New York Yankees legend, expressed his regret about being unable to attend 'Big Papi' David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. Ortiz made his Major League Baseball debut on September 2, 1997, with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002. When the Twins released him, Ortiz signed with the Boston Red Sox and remained with them through 2016.

Red Sox @RedSox “Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” “Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” https://t.co/8uhAzjcJ17

Jeter is catering to a health emergency at home. Per Derek's tweet, his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Derek made the appropriate choice in this situation to tend to his family's needs.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Very disappointed to miss today’s induction ceremony. Unfortunately my family is dealing with a Covid situation. Very disappointed to miss today’s induction ceremony. Unfortunately my family is dealing with a Covid situation.

Derek also posted a tweet tagging David Ortiz and congratulating him for getting enshrined into the prestigious Hall Of Fame.

Congratulations We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games... Glad to add Cooperstown to that list.Congratulations @davidortiz We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games... Glad to add Cooperstown to that list. Congratulations @davidortiz! https://t.co/bnMuuN6Xps

David Ortiz's Hall Of Fame plaque reads:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch.

"Eight times named top designated hitter while earning 10 All-Star selections. Drove in 100 or more runs in 10 seasons, leading American League three times.

"His 541 home runs, 632 doubles, and 1,768 RBI are all-time highs among designated hitters. Extra innings walk-off hits in Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 A.L.C.S. netted series M.V.P. honors. Set A.L. record for batting average (.688) en route to 2013 World Series M.V.P.”

Now, David Ortiz works as an MLB studio analyst for FOX Sports.

Derek Jeter congratulated the new inductees into the 2022 Hall of Fame

2009 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year Honoring Derek Jeter

Apart from David Ortiz, Jeter also congratulated the other new inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Hall Of Fame Class 2022:

Gil Hodges

Jim Kaat

Minnie Miñoso

Tony Oliva

Bud Fowler

Buck O’Neil

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Congratulations to @davidortiz , Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil for being inducted to the @baseballhall Congratulations to @davidortiz, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil for being inducted to the @baseballhall!

Congratulations, Big Papi and all the other members of the Hall Of Fame Class of 2022.

