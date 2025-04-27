Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens up about staying composed in the hostile Yankee Stadium atmosphere

Ending the 2024 campaign with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among the Toronto Blue Jays' most critical players and one of the most dynamic talents in all of Major League Baseball.

Guerrero's stellar season earned him his fourth All-Star selection and second Silver Slugger award. His standout performances also helped persuade the Blue Jays to offer him a 14-year, $500 million contract extension in January, ensuring he continues to illuminate Rogers Centre for years to come.

Besides being a fan favorite at home, Yankee Stadium is also a place where Guerrero has enjoyed considerable success. Having played 43 games in the Bronx, Guerrero has hit 15 home runs there, making it his favorite ballpark to play in while on the road.

Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet Canada, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems to be having the time of his life every time he plays at Yankee Stadium, even with the home crowd's typically unfriendly reception for opposing players.

"(It's) a blessing (to be so successful at Yankee Stadium)," Guerrero said. "(I feel) very comfortable on this field when I'm hitting. (Referring to jeering from Yankees fans) I try not to listen to that, but you never hear the fans booing a bad ballplayer. So if they boo you, that means you're good."

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

The first baseman also broke down his thought process behind his most recent homer in the Bronx — a solo shot to left field in the top of the sixth inning off reliever Tim Hill.

"That's what you work for, especially when you are actually looking for a certain pitch and that was the pitch that I was looking for. I put a good swing on it." Guerrero added

Ultimately, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s home run proved to be a vital difference-maker, as Toronto defeated the defending AL East champions 4-2 in the opener of the series Friday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. talks about how he 'feels at home' when playing in the Bronx

Talking to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits just before the Yankees-Blue Jays series got underway Friday, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. discussed how special playing in the Bronx feels special to him.

"I grew up coming here, watching my dad playing here and to me, when we come here I feel like we are in the Dominican. There's alot of Dominican people here and I don't know, I just like playing here." Guerrero said

With the Blue Jays hoping to return to the playoffs after a difficult 2024 season, fans will look for Guerrero to continue leading by example, as he has so often throughout his career.

