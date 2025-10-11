Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and George Springer's spouse Charlise laugh over the Blue Jays stars' bromance

Having come out on top against the Yankees in the regular season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays got the better of their AL East rivals once again in the ALDS.With a 5-2 win in game four of the series on Wednesday, the Blue Jays won the series 3-1, sending the Bronx Bombers crashing out of the playoffs.Soon after securing passage to the championship series, the Blue Jays' Instagram handle posted a series of snaps featuring Guerrero and Springer enjoying a fun moment together.&quot;Disagree to agree 😁 @georgespringer 🤗 @vladdyjr27&quot; the Blue Jays posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, George Springer's wife, Charlise, shared the same post to her story, while tagging Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s better half, Nathalie. Nathalie later re-shared Charlise Springer's story to her own profile, laughing over the bromance between the two Blue Jays hitters.Screenshots of Charlise Springer and Nathalie's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@charlisespringer, Instagram.com/@nathalii30)Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are currently in the midst of their fifth season playing together, and the pair have naturally formed quite a strong bond, playing baseball together day in, day out. Looking at the social media interactions between Nathalie Guerrero and Charlise Springer, it appears their wives also share a similar bond off the field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and George Springer's wife Charlise took to social media to celebrate as the Blue Jays secured passage to the ALCSAs the Toronto Blue Jays punched their tickets to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, both Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, and George Springer's wife, Charlise, took to Instagram to celebrate.&quot;Thank God for one more step ❤️🙏🏼🥳🥳🥳 ALDS champion!!!&quot; Nathalie captioned her Instagram post in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;So many cool moments🥹So many great memories 💙🤍On to the next!! #ALDSChamps#tarpsoff🍾🐎&quot; Charlise Springer posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough pretty much every single Blue Jays hitter contributed in the big series against the Yankees, Guerrero and Springer played starring roles. Springer was great over the course of the four games, hitting a home run and recording two RBIs in total, while also scoring four runs himself.Vladdy, however, played out of his skin. Known to enjoy taking on the Yankees, the first baseman hit a total of three runs and registered nine RBIs in total in the series.