  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and George Springer's spouse Charlise laugh over the Blue Jays stars' bromance

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and George Springer's spouse Charlise laugh over the Blue Jays stars' bromance

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:12 GMT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with his wife, Nathalie (L), George Springer with his wife, Charlise (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30, Getty)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with his wife, Nathalie (L), George Springer with his wife, Charlise (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30, Getty)

Having come out on top against the Yankees in the regular season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays got the better of their AL East rivals once again in the ALDS.

Ad

With a 5-2 win in game four of the series on Wednesday, the Blue Jays won the series 3-1, sending the Bronx Bombers crashing out of the playoffs.

Soon after securing passage to the championship series, the Blue Jays' Instagram handle posted a series of snaps featuring Guerrero and Springer enjoying a fun moment together.

"Disagree to agree 😁 @georgespringer 🤗 @vladdyjr27" the Blue Jays posted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after, George Springer's wife, Charlise, shared the same post to her story, while tagging Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s better half, Nathalie. Nathalie later re-shared Charlise Springer's story to her own profile, laughing over the bromance between the two Blue Jays hitters.

Screenshots of Charlise Springer and Nathalie&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@charlisespringer, Instagram.com/@nathalii30)
Screenshots of Charlise Springer and Nathalie's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@charlisespringer, Instagram.com/@nathalii30)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer are currently in the midst of their fifth season playing together, and the pair have naturally formed quite a strong bond, playing baseball together day in, day out.

Ad

Looking at the social media interactions between Nathalie Guerrero and Charlise Springer, it appears their wives also share a similar bond off the field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie and George Springer's wife Charlise took to social media to celebrate as the Blue Jays secured passage to the ALCS

As the Toronto Blue Jays punched their tickets to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, both Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, and George Springer's wife, Charlise, took to Instagram to celebrate.

Ad
"Thank God for one more step ❤️🙏🏼🥳🥳🥳 ALDS champion!!!" Nathalie captioned her Instagram post in Spanish
Ad
"So many cool moments🥹So many great memories 💙🤍On to the next!! #ALDSChamps#tarpsoff🍾🐎" Charlise Springer posted
Ad

Though pretty much every single Blue Jays hitter contributed in the big series against the Yankees, Guerrero and Springer played starring roles. Springer was great over the course of the four games, hitting a home run and recording two RBIs in total, while also scoring four runs himself.

Vladdy, however, played out of his skin. Known to enjoy taking on the Yankees, the first baseman hit a total of three runs and registered nine RBIs in total in the series.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications