Vladimir Guerrero Jr., wife Nathalie & daughter Vlaimel turn heads in Toronto ahead of Blue Jays press conference

Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season, finishing with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs, and 103 RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s future was a topic of debate for pretty much the entirety of the offseason. With the youngster originally set to enter free agency at the end of 2025, there was no shortage of clubs that could do nicely with Vladdy Jr.'s skill set.
That led to plenty of speculation, linking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to several teams. The Blue Jays also appeared to add fuel to the fire as they took their team to finalize a deal. All that speculation has now been put to bed, though, as the two parties have finally agreed to a contract extension. According to reports, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has landed a fourteen-year bumper deal worth $500 million.
As he arrived to sign his new deal, Vladdy Jr. was accompanied by his wife, Nathalie, and daughter, Vlaimel. The family of three stole the show in dapper suits, with the first baseman going for bright pink, while his wife and daughter were spotted sporting a matching shade of white. A video of the trio's arrival at the Rogers Center was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Blue Jays.
"Welcome BACK Home, Vladdy ❤️💙" the post was captioned
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family cheers for him during home series opener against Atlanta Braves
Straight after signing his new deal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to work, featuring in the Toronto Blue Jays' home series opener against the Atlanta Braves. Cheering on the hitter at the Rogers Center were his wife, Nathalie, and daughter, Vlaimel.
Nathalie took to Instagram and shared a video on her story, showing the rousing reception that Vladdy Jr. got from the home crowd when he walked up to bat.
Unfortunately for those of a Blue Jays' persuasion, the visitors took home the win on the day. Setting the tone for a comfortable win early on, the Braves took a 2-run lead in the very first inning, ultimately running out 8-4 victors.
As the Blue Jays look to get back to the postseason, having disappointingly missed out in 2024, fans will hope Vladdy Jr. can continue performing the way he has so far.