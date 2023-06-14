Wake Forest vs Stanford NCAA Men's College World Series 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The NCAA Men's College World Series is nearly here, as the tournament is set to continue this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. There are eight teams remaining in the running for college baseball's ultimate prize, with the teams being divided into two different brackets.

In one bracket, Florida, Oral Roberts, TCU, and Virginia will battle it out in a double-elimination pool, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Men's College World Series. The winner of the first pool will take on the winner of the second, which features the likes of Wake Forest, Stanford, LSU, and Tenessee.

Who's taking the crown? THE MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES IS SET

"THE MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES IS SET‼️ Who's taking the crown?"

The action is set to begin Friday, June 16th, and run until the 25th, however, if necessary, the final game could be played on the 26th. As per tradition, the final eight teams will all play at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wake Forest and Stanford will be the opening game of their bracket, with their opening game set to begin at 2:00 pm EST on Saturday, June 17th. Every remaining game of the tournament will be aired live on ESPN. Subscribers to the streaming service Fubo will also be able to tune into all of the college baseball action.

A look at Wake Forest's road to Omaha

The number one seed entering the college baseball tournament, Wake Forest more than lived up to their billing. The North Carolina University put on an electric performance in their earlier rounds, setting an all-time record in the process. Wake Forest set the record for the largest run differential heading into Omaha in the history of the tournament.

"WAKE FOREST MAKES NCAA HISTORY" The +59 runs going into the #MCWS is the highest run differential going into Omaha all-time!

Thanks to some of the top prospects in baseball, including Rhett Lowder and Brock Wilken, Wake Forest has been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament and are the betting favorites to win the Men's College World Series.

Can Stanford steal a win against the Men's College World Series favorites?

It's been quite the tournament for Stanford, as the team has become 4th Pac-12 team to reach Omaha in three consecutive tournaments. In the Stanford Regional, they were forced to play a winner-take-all match against Texas A&M to see which team would advance to the Super Regional. Stanford picked up a 7-1 victory to advance.

Stanford was then matched up against the Texas Longhorns in the Super Regional round, defeating them 2-1 to punch their ticket to Omaha. After dropping the first game, Stanford's pitcher Quinn Matthews delivered a legendary 156-pitch complete game to tie the series.

"Not big time… LEGENDARY! Quinn Mathews IS Stanford! 9IP | 16Ks | 156 Pitches"

The game three battle between Texas and Stanford came down to the bottom of the 9th inning where Drew Bowser's game-winning single sent Stanford to the Men's College World Series. While Stanford is the underdog, they have proven to never say die.

