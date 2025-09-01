Walker Buehler drops 2-word message after Phillies scoop up veteran RHP post-Red Sox release

The Boston Red Sox released Walker Buehler on Friday after the starter's struggles on the mound this season. However, it didn't take the former World Series winner to find a new team as the Philadelphia Phillies signed Walker on a one-year deal on Sunday.

Walker Buehler, who registered the final out for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win in October, signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason.

However, he failed to find his footing with his new team, giving up four or more runs in eight of his 22 starts, while failing to complete five innings on nine occasions.

After signing for the Phillies, Buehler dropped a 2-word reaction on his Instagram story.

"Go time," Buehler captioned his story with a graphic from the Phillies announcing his signing.

(Image source - Instagram)

The Phillies, who lead the National League East, assigned Buehler to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his one-year deal and aim to add the former World Series winner to the rotation for the final stretch of regular season games.

Walker Buehler's postseason experience could benefit Phillies amid injury woes

While Walker Buehler's move to Philadelphia came out of the blue, it seems like a calculated move from the NL East leaders as they need to bolster their rotation after ace Zach Wheeler's season-ending injury.

Although Buehler posted grim numbers during his stint in Boston, going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 22 starts, the Phillies would be hoping to utilize his postseason experience.

However, the two-time World Series winner will need to pull up his socks if he wants to make the stacked rotation that features Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker.

