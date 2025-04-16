Walker Buehler drops 4-word verdict as the $21,050,000 star regains ace form on Jackie Robinson Day

As the Boston Red Sox focused on bolstering their pitching staff heading into the new season, two-time World Series winner Walker Buehler was one of the most important additions to the side. Predicted to bring in a lot of quality and experience, Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract to take him to Fenway Park.

However, the ace had a bit of a turbulent time in his first two outings in Red Sox colors, giving up four and five earned runs against the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals respectively.

The 30-year-old appeared to be getting back to his best in Tuesday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays, celebrating Jackie Robinson Day by pitching five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out three.

Having helped the Red Sox to a 7-4 win on the day, Buehler took to Instagram shortly after.

"W on #42 day. #YEESH" Walker Buehler captioned his Instagram post.

Tuesday's win took Buehler's record to 2-1 for the season, along with a 5.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts in total.

Walker Buehler highlights the 'expectation' of playing for the Red Sox as one of the key reasons for signing with the team

Having entered free agency after a World Series-winning season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Walker Buehler was one of the most sought-after pitchers in the market this past offseason.

Having ultimately decided to sign with the Red Sox, Buehler talked about some of the reasons why he went with Boston in the 'Section 10' Podcast with Red Sox insider Jarred Carrabis in early January.

"I think, first and foremost, there's the culture and the expectation, like just to be frank, I'm kind of used to the expectation of like its World Championship or bust and to not play baseball that way, I think would be somewhat difficult for me," Buehler said [4:33].

"I said it the other day like I hope I'm good enough this year that I get to stay in Boston for the rest of my career."

As the Red Sox aim to finally get back into the postseason for the first time since 2021, fans will hope Walker Buehler continues to perform like he did on Tuesday, and put his early struggles behind him.

