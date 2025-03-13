WATCH: $25 million rapper strips off Dodgers jersey at San Diego concert, swaps it with Padres jersey to send fans wild

On Tuesday, many Padres fans who attended popular rapper Lil Yachty's concert in San Diego were left bewildered as the 27-year-old opted for a bold choice of clothing, sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, where the 2024 World Series winners are pretty much public enemy number one.

Eventually, the rapper, who is worth $25 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was persuaded by a member of the crowd to take off his Dodgers jersey and put on a Padres one instead. Others present in the Arena roared with approval of this move. Dodgers Nation uploaded a clip of what transpired to X (formerly Twitter).

"Lil Yachty really wore a Dodgers jersey to his concert in San Diego 🤣 Yachty ended up taking off the jersey midway through and swapped it for a Padres one from a fan in the crowd." the post was captioned

Seen as the more successful 'big brother', the Dodgers are despised by most San Diego fans. The most recent episode of their bitter historic rivalry took place in the last postseason, in an NLDS tie chock full of drama that the Dodgers ultimately emerged victorious out of, en route to winning the whole thing.

Dodgers and Padres get set to battle for the NL West title once again

Competing in the same division, the Dodgers and Padres spend pretty much the whole season trying to one-up each other, in a race for who ultimately ends up with the NL West crown.

Historically, the Dodgers have been much more succesful, winning 22 titles, as compared to the Friars' five. In terms' of World Series, the Dodgers made it eight in 2024, while San Digeo still awaits it's maiden title.

Shohei Ohtani (L) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) (Images from - Getty)

Heading into the 2025 season, it is sure to be yet another stiff battle between the two giants. The Dodgers, having made numerous quality acquisitions in the offseason, and coming off the season they had, will have plenty of expectations on their shoulders. They start their regular season in Tokyo, playing a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Padres, meanwhile, come into the new season with much less buzz surrounding them, as compared to their rivals. Their quality, however, is still undoubted, and they remain a lethal team whenever their hitters are firing on all cylinders. The Friars will be playing their first series of the season at Petco Park against the Atlanta Braves.

