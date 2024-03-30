WATCH: Brandon Lowe’s epic grand slam powers the Rays to triumph over the Blue Jays 

Second baseman Brandon Lowe contributed significantly to the Tampa Bay Rays' 8-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

In the bottom of the third innings, Lowe blasted a moonshot into the right field for a grand slam, taking the Blue Jays to a 4-1 lead. That was Lowe's fourth career slam and came against the 1-1 cutter of Chris Bassit.

According to Statcast, the exit velocity off the bat was 111 mph and traveled for a 444-foot home run. Here's the video:

Before the third innings, Bassit was on top of his game, allowing only a walk. To start the third, catcher Ben Rortvedt singled to the center field, followed by a hit by pitch on Jose Caballero. Yandy Diaz grounded to shortstop Bo Bichette, but the infielder couldn't make the play, setting the stage for Lowe.

Meanwhile, Rays starter Aaron Civale only gave up one run in six innings to power the team's triumph over the Blue Jays.

Amid injury struggles, Brandon Lowe aims for a healthy 2024

Injuries have followed Brandon Lowe since the 2021 season. In 2022, he played only 65 games due to back injury. The next season, he missed a month due to back inflammation, and a kneecap hit off a foul ball ended his season in September, with only 109 games.

Moreover, ahead of this season's Spring Training, Lowe was recovering from a right patella fracture during the offseason. He had 39 home runs across 149 games in the 2021 season. Lowe aims to match that production in 2024.

“The numbers have been there every single time that I am on the field,” Lowe said. “I feel as good as I did in '21, so just got to stay on the field like I did in '21 and we should be all set.”

Manager Kevin Cash is aware of the MVP-calibre hitting from a healthy Lowe.

“When he’s healthy, he gets MVP votes,” Cash said. “He’s a really talented player, a super talented hitter.”

It remains to be seen if Brandon Lowe can stay healthy and take his team to the top of a stacked AL East this season.

