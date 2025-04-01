WATCH: Cubs star Seiya Suzuki's forced 'sprint of shame' during the game against Athletics goes viral

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki is one of the Chicago Cubs' most reliable hitters. The 30-year-old batted .283 along with a .848 OPS, the most of any Cubs player last season, along with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs.

As the Cubs headed to Sutter Health Park to take on the Athletics at their make-shift home in Sacramento, Suzuki was again at the center of fan discourse.

However, this time, it was not Suzuki's exploits at the plate but his humorous 'sprint of shame' that went viral instead, as the Japanese international had to run the length of the outfield in the middle of the fourth inning to get to the clubhouse, much to the amusement of his teammates in the Cubs' dugout.

Clips of the incident quickly made it to X.

As it turned out, the mid-game 'sprint of shame' was only a footnote for an otherwise successful evening for Suzuki and his team. Getting two hits in five at-bats, one of which scored a run, Suzuki helped his team to a comfortable 18-3 victory.

Cubs skipper Craig Counsell backs Seiya Suzuki to succeed in new role

Having added outfielder Kyle Tucker to the roster this past offseason, Seiya Suzuki is set to transition to a DH role. Talking about the big switch, Cubs skipper Craig Counsell backed Suzuki to succeed in his new role, having done well in similar circumstances in the past.

"Kyle Tucker is going to play right field, Ian Happ will be in left, and Pete’s going to play a lot of center field," Counsell said (Timestamp: 3:20). "That leaves Seiya to DH most days.

I’ve talked to Seiya, and I understand he wants to be in the field. That’s where he feels comfortable. DH is not necessarily the position he wants to play. But I think worrying about that isn’t necessary. That’s a good problem to have. Plus, he’s already had success in that role."

Having not made it to the postseason for the last four seasons, fans will hope Suzuki can perform at his usual high standard, as the Cubs dream of repeating the heroics of 2016 and win another World Series title.

