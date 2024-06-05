WATCH: Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins tests his swing before Boston's matchup against Atlanta at Fenway Park

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins remains as relevant now as he was back in his playing days. The former center has made a name for himself in recent years by becoming one of the most outspoken sports media personalities because of his unfiltered takes.

The former star of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been sharing his opinion on a number of topics aside from basketball, making him one of the most followed but polarizing media personalities. Kendrick Perkins may have been a successful basketball player during his career, however, that athleticism did not transfer over to the baseball diamond.

"Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins got a few swings in during Red Sox batting practice today" - @MLB

Prior to the Boston Red Sox matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, the former center took his shot in the batter's box. The 6'10" Perkins does not look like he will be landing a starting DH gig for an MLB club anytime soon given the look of his swing.

To be fair to Perkins, hitting a baseball is considered one of the most difficult things to do in sports. Plus, given his size, it probably only adds to the difficulty. All that being said, Kendrick Perkins' swing leaves much to be desired.

Kendrick Perkins is not the only NBA player to struggle with the jump to the MLB

Although Perkins' batting practice swings left much to be desired, he is far from the only NBA to struggle on the baseball diamond. Last year, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama threw out the opening pitch before a New York Yankees game and it was safe to say that he belongs on a basketball court.

"Is Victor Wembanyama tanking his draft stock after this first pitch?" - @barstoolsports

A number of other NBA stars have struggled with the ceremonial first pitch, including John Wall and Michael Jordan. The latter is the most surprising given the fact that he played in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.

