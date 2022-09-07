WATCH: Former UFC champion Conor McGregor's 2021 ceremonial first pitch at Cubs game was one of the worst in league history

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor made headlines in 2021 all for the wrong reasons. He threw one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in history at a Chicago Cubs MLB game.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion attended the Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins as a special guest at Wrigley Field. McGregor looked dapper in a suit.

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor at a Cubs game

The response from Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is arguably the best part of this. Wisdom smiled as he saw the pitch fly beyond the plate.

"Conor McGregor, Mechanics." – Rob Friedman

McGregor was mocked after his first pitch and received all sorts of tweets from MLB fans.

One user thought that McGregor should have practiced before his first pitch.

CJ @schwifty00 @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff @PitchingNinja Why do people never practice that shit before lmaooo a few minutes of practice would save them humiliation @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff @PitchingNinja Why do people never practice that shit before lmaooo a few minutes of practice would save them humiliation

"Why do people never practice that shit before lmaooo a few minutes of practice would save them humiliation" - CJ

Another user can't understand how some people struggle so much with the ball.

"Replying to @BleacherReport @BRWalkoff and @PitchingNinja It baffles me how some people genuinely can't throw a baseball." - COSTVNZA

McGregor’s video was reshared by FOX Sports, calling it an “immediate all-time iconic first pitch.”

McGregor was also certainly not happy with his pitch and he spoke about it with "The Mac Life” coming off the field.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor ( @TheNotoriousMMA ) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." https://t.co/GTZQDqUbeU

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: "The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there." – The Mac Life

He later took to Instagram to vent frustration over his hurl being compared to 50 Cent’s toss at Citi Field in 2014. In Majestic Mac's opinion, the rapper's pitch is clearly worse.

"The audacity to compare mine with this piss! Picture to picture alone buries this. Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do.” – thenotoriousmma

McGregor is a former UFC Champion. He did have a lot of power in his pitch, but not so much accuracy.

Conor McGregor’s celebrated MMA career

McGregor is a mixed martial artist and a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion. He was also the first UFC fighter to simultaneously hold titles in two weight classes.

As of June 2022, McGregor is No. 12 among lightweights in the UFC.

In 2021, he was ranked as the world's highest paid athlete by Forbes.

He is in a relationship with Dee Devlin, and the couple share three children.

