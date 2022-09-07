"I don't have him take this year off where he's getting s**ked off on his yacht" - Brendan Schaub claims 'bad management' is adversely affecting Conor McGregor's UFC career

Conor McGregor has been inactive since breaking his leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Nonetheless, he remains insanely popular within the sport.

McGregor has headlined the five highest pay-per-view events in UFC history. He was also the first double champ in the promotion's history, although he never defended his belts.

McGregor hasn't had the same success in recent years; he's 1-3 in his last four octagon appearances. MMA analyst Brendan Schaub believes that his management is to blame.

Speaking on The Schaub Show, the former heavyweight fighter reacted to Chael Sonnen's claim that even though McGregor's time as a champion may be over, his time in the spotlight is not.

Schaub agreed with Sonnen and blamed McGregor's management for mishandling his career lately. 'Big Brown' stated (starting at the 59:50 mark):

"I agree 100 percent. Also, if I'm his team, I don't have him take this year off where he's getting s**ked off on his yacht in Gucci pajamas, and have him fight for a title. You have him fight a Tony Ferguson or someone like that. You don't throw him to the f**king top one or two guys. To me, that's just bad management."

Brendan Schaub spoke of what he would do if he was a part of Conor McGregor's management team:

"Get him a win, get him his bearing back, get his confidence back and then you can shoot for that stuff. But to take this much time off, and getting s**ked off on your boat, and then come in, and fight the number one guy in the world is insane to me, insane.

Schaub continued:

"They're doing him a disservice, and also cuts the shelf life of him being a big pay-per-view star, because he keeps losing. If it gets bad and he's competing against these savages all the f**king time with these long layoffs - terrible business plan."

It is hard to see Conor McGregor's star power disappearing within the UFC anytime soon. He has won just once since becoming double champ in 2016, against an old Donald Cerrone.

Despite the losing record, his four fights since 2016 rank amongst the five biggest pay-per-views in UFC history.

Watch Brendan Schaub's full comments on Conor McGregor and his management below:

Conor McGregor has not been tested by the USADA in over 12 months

It was recently announced that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA (US Anti Doping Agency) in over an year. The news sparked reactions from UFC fans pointing out the double standards of the anti-doping agency in regards to the sports' biggest star.

USADA is notorious for showing up unannounced to collect test samples from fighters at odd hours.

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.



I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered. With the latest update from USADA, it can now be confirmed that Conor McGregor has not had to provide a test in the previous 12 months.I cannot understand why this story is not being covered or answered.

There has also been plenty of speculation regarding McGregor's potential drug usage, pertaining to both steroids and cocaine.

