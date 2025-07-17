WATCH: Freddie Freeman and Tyler Glasnow's genuine laughter goes viral after Shohei Ohtani gets playfully roasted at ESPYS

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was playfully roasted by comedian Shane Gillis on Wednesday. Gillis hosted this year's ESPYs, an award show produced by ESPN that honors athletic achievements from the past year.
Though Ohtani didn't attend the ESPYs, teammates Freddie Freeman and Tyler Glasnow were seen laughing at jokes Gillis made about the gambling investigation Ohtani faced in March 2024.
"Shohei Ohtani couldn't make it tonight, man, I hope his interpreter didn't bet that he was going to be here. Shohei is a once in a generation talent, no one's been able to do what he does at so many positions, pitcher, hitter and bookie." Gillis joked. (Timestamp: 4:55)
After an investigation that spanned about three months, Shohei Ohtani was finally cleared of any wrongdoing. It was Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's interpreter at the time, who was deemed guilty in court.
Throughout the trial, it came to light that Mizuhara had stolen close to $17 million to cover the losses he faced due to his serious gambling addiction.
In February, Mizuhara was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison. The Dodgers have since hired Will Ireton as the man to replace Mizuhara and accompany Ohtani for interviews.
Shohei Ohtani breaks yet another record at the All-Star game
Batting .276 with 32 home runs and 60 RBIs for the season so far, Shohei Ohtani is enjoying yet another superb season and deservedly earned his fifth All-Star selection.
Batting leadoff for the NL at this year's mid-season classic, Ohtani started the game off with a hit, breaking yet another record in the process. With the single he recorded, the Japanese national became the designated hitter with the highest number of total bases across all his All-Star game appearances (6).
Ohtani scored the first run for his team after reaching base, followed by Ketel Marte's two-run double that stayed just fair down the line.