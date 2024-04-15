WATCH: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe cheers for husband's maiden big league hit

Jackson Holliday was called up to the Baltimore Orioles from the minors last week and recorded his first MLB hit against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Orioles came out as 6-4 winners, bouncing back from two disappointing defeats against Milwaukee (11-1, 11-5).

The MLB's Instagram handle shared a clip of the hit, in which Holliday's wife, Chloe, was seen cheering her husband on at the end. They captioned the post:

"Jackson Holliday’s first Major League hit👏."

With the win, Baltimore moved to second in the AL East at 9-6 on the year. They will look to improve on that on Monday when they face the Minnesota Twins in the first matchup of a three-game series. With the 6-8 Twins going through some turmoil right now, the Orioles will be optimistic about their chances.

Orioles manager delighted for Jackson Holliday after first MLB hit

Speaking to the media after the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged the historic moment for Jackson Holliday:

“I’m just happy for the kid. Just to see the look on his face after he got that hit -- and a huge hit for us at the time, too. Happy for him. Happy for his family. It’s a special moment he’ll never forget.”

Holliday also spoke to reporters and discussed the hit and his MLB start:

“That’s what you dream of. ... Not so much difficult, just a lot, you know? It’s a lot. It’s been fun. It’s quite an experience. I don’t think I’d ever take it for granted, the experience that I’ve had. If you go 0-for for three or four games, I mean, it’s going to happen in baseball. I prefer it not to be at the beginning of my career, but it’s going to happen.”

Holliday also discussed the significance of the win for the Orioles, who were in danger of being swept by the Brewers:

“We still haven’t gotten swept, right? I was kind of thinking of that, I’m like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get something rolling,'”

The Orioles were tipped as potential World Series contenders in 2024, and are hoping to put together a sequence of wins to take control of the East. With the team now preparing for the series versus Twins, it will be interesting to see if Jackson Holliday can register some more milestones.

