WATCH: Jake Cronenworth's wife Brooke Fletcher channels Kim Kardashian in a hilarious parody of popular reality series

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 12, 2025 21:21 GMT
Jake Cronenworth with his wife, Brooke Fletcher (L), Kim Kardashian (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@brookenfletcher, Getty)
Jake Cronenworth with his wife, Brooke Fletcher (L), Kim Kardashian (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@brookenfletcher, Getty)

San Diego Padres star Jake Cronenworth's wife, Brooke Fletcher, is an on-field reporter. She currently works for the Chicago Sports Network, usually covering Chicago White Sox games.

She channeled her inner Kim Kardashian on Monday, after posting a video on Instagram showing fans how she and her colleagues passed the time when games were interrupted or delayed due to inclement weather. The video featured audio from Kim Kardashian's appearance on popular reality series "MTV Cribs" in 2019, where she gave fans a tour of her house.

"In case you’re wondering what we do during rain delays" Brooke Fletcher posted
Brooke Fletcher was born in Milwaukee while her father, Scott, played for the Brewers. She later moved to Georgia, graduated from Starr Mills High School in Fayetteville, and pursued a major in business marketing from Auburn University.

Before her days of sports broadcasting, Fletcher also tried her hand at pageantry, winning the Miss Georgia Teen USA and Miss Georgia USA titles in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

Her career in sports broadcasting began by covering college sports for ESPN before moving on to Bally Sports Detroit in 2018. She ultimately left and joined the Chicago Sports Network in 2025.

Jake Cronenworth and Brooke Fletcher tied the knot just before the 2025 season began

Reportedly introduced to each other by former San Diego Padres infielder Eric Hosmer, Jake Cronenworth and Brooke Fletcher continued to stay in touch via social media. The pair eventually began dating, and Cronenworth proposed in February 2024.

After about 11 months of being engaged, the couple tied the knot in January, just before spring training began. The pair took their vows in a picture-perfect ceremony that took place at the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon in the Caribbean Islands in late January before returning to work. Cronenworth reported to the Padres' spring training in Peoria, Arizona. Meanwhile, Brooke Fletcher headed to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, to cover the White Sox.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
