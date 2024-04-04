WATCH: MLB veterans & rookies share their most-watched movies ft. Mike Trout, Jackson Holliday & more

MLB Network's half-hour show, Play Ball, which educates the younger generation about the sport, recently uploaded a fun-filled video involving major league stars mentioning their most watched movies.

This is a show that airs on the MLB Network weekly and features baseball stars giving valuable lessons to budding and aspiring ballplayers who want to make it big in the sport and in the league.

Take a look at the fun-filled video here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video starts with Angels star Mike Trout as he voices "Happy Gilmore," his most watched movie. Next, SD Padres right-hand starting pitcher Joe Musgrove says, "It is a close call between Space Jam and Shawshank Redemption," after which Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman says "Shawshank Redemption" but stops and adds "No, Remember the Titans" as his most watched movie of all time.

Next up is MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect and a budding Orioles ace Jackson Holliday says:

"The Hangover is probably the movie that I have seen the most."

Patrick Bailey of the SF Giants answers "Lone Survivor," while Evan Phillips of the LA Dodgers states all the Harry Potter movies.

KC Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino answers "Finding Nemo," while Cleveland Guardians CF Steven Kwan answers:

"Benchwarmers, I love the movie, and I watched it with my sister growing up."

Mark Canha of the Detroit Tigers answers "Dumb and Dumber," and Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners mentions "The Dark Knight" to be his movie.

Boston Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom answers "Sandlot" to be his most watched movie, while Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers answers "The Saga of the Fast and Furious" to round out the video uploaded on Instagram.

Red Sox and Rays ballplayers participated in MLB's PlayBall event in Dominican Republic during spring

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays were scheduled to play a two-game exhibition series as a part of the inaugural MLB Dominican Republic Series on Mar. 9–10.

The Red Sox triumphed in both games, 4-0 and 7-6. But the highlight of the series was both team's ballplayers actively participating in the events organized by MLB Network's Play Ball for all the young Dominican kids.

Bryan Bello and Pablo Reyes of the Red Sox and Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Ronny Simon of the Rays were some players who took part in a fun-filled weekend playing alongside the DR kids in a local game of stickball.

The players imparted some wisdom into the minds of the young kids while also enjoying and playing with them in a Play Ball event.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.